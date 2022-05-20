Kindle Oasis vs. Paperwhite: Which Is Better For You?

Appearance

The Kindle Oasis vs. Paperwhite in terms of size are pretty similar, though they have some key differences in design. The Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch screen, and the newest Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch screen. The Oasis also has page turn buttons on one side, so it is wider. Some Amazon reviewers still find it easy to hold in one hand, but others found it difficult to grip like that. If you have smaller hands and want to be able to hold your ereader in one hand, the Paperwhite will likely fit this requirement better.

Despite the wider appearance and slightly larger screen, the Kindle Oasis vs Paperwhite are about the same weight (6.6 ounces vs. 6.41 ounces) because the Oasis is thinner.

The Oasis was designed as a luxury option for ereaders, so it has an aluminum case with a glass screen while the Paperwhite has a plastic case and screen. Some Amazon reviewers find that the aluminum case feels more solid and high-quality, while others said it’s slippery to grip and takes on the temperature around it — warm in the summer and cold to the touch in the winter.

Image from the Kindle Oasis Amazon listing

The other noticeable difference in design between the Kindle Oasis vs. Paperwhite is the Oasis’s “bump,” visible in the side view above. The top of the ereader is very thin, while the bottom third or so is more than twice as thick. This is a divisive design choice: some reviewers find it actually rest more naturally in their hands, while others find it awkward.