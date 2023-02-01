Kerry Washington Publishing First Book This Fall

Kerry Washington will publish her first memoir on September 26, 2023 in the U.S. and the UK simultaneously. The award-winning actor, producer, director, and activist is best known for her role as Olivia Pope in Shonda Rhimes’ hit drama Scandal, as well as her starring roles in Django Unchained, The Last King of Scotland, and more.

With the memoir, titled Thicker Than Water, Washington will give readers an intimate look at her life — from a trauma-filled childhood in the Bronx, to an extraordinary career of acting and activism.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.