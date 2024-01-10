Keanu Reeves and China Miéville Book Announced

In “wtf, since when?” news, actor Keanu Reeves’ first novel has been announced. It’s titled The Book of Elsewhere and is being written in collaboration with author China Miéville (The City & The City). It’s based in the world of Reeves’ comic book series BRZRKR, the second best-selling comic series of this century (and one that will be made into a live-action movie starring Reeves, obviously). We see you, Keanu.

As for The Book of Elsewhere, it’s described as a “genre-bending epic of ancient powers, modern war, and an outcast who cannot die.”

The book is set to be published July 23rd this year.

