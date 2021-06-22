New Releases Tuesday: The Books Out This Week You Need To Read

A summer heatwave blankets New York City in darkness. But as the city is thrown into confusion, a different kind of electricity sparks…

A first meeting.

Long-time friends.

Bitter exes.

And maybe the beginning of something new.

When the lights go out, people reveal hidden truths. Love blossoms, friendship transforms, and new possibilities take flight.

Beloved authors — Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon — celebrate the beauty of six couples and the unforgettable magic that can be found on a sweltering starry night in the city.

Reasons to read it: This is another novel of interlinked stories, but this one is YA. Each of these authors is well-respected, with bestselling and award-winning titles, so there will be a lot of readers excited to get their hands on this. It’s a celebration of Black teen love, and it promises to be a charming, funny, and heartwarming read.