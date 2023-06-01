This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Book Riot’s June 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! Summer reading season — and Pride! — is officially here. It’s the perfect time to pick up an escapist, entertaining, and/or educational new book. But which one is your beach reading destiny? Ask the stars! Find your horoscope for the month below, perfectly paired with a new or upcoming book for your sign.

It’s the sunniest month of the year, bringing you extra daylight to read by. Summer solstice falls on June 21. This marks the official start of summer, the day with the most daylight and shortest night of the year, and the beginning of Cancer season. Astrologically speaking, summer solstice is a fantastic time to let your true self shine, put your passions in the spotlight, and shed any extra baggage from the past year that’s no longer helping you grow into the person you want to be.

And there’s a lot more planetary motion coming up this month to help you have the best summer ever. Venus enters Leo on June 5, making all of us feel like the stars of our very own romantic comedies. And once Mercury enters Gemini on June 11, we’ll all feel a little more charming and sociable. It’s as if the universe is wishing each of us the hot girl/hot boy/hot enby summer of our dreams.

June 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations Note: Book release dates may have shifted between the writing and publication of this article. Aries (March 21-April 19) The Brightest Star by Gail Tsukiyama (June 20, HarperVia) You’re magnetic, Aries. Your charm and enthusiasm is off the charts in June, drawing friends, acquaintances, and strangers to your side. If any of your goals seem out of reach, there’s someone you can call who is more than willing to help. Romance is blossoming for you, whether with an old flame or new crush. If you’re certain of what you want this month, it will fall into your lap. You should read The Brightest Star by Gail Tsukiyama. Based on the true story of Hollywood’s first Asian American star, Anna May Wong, this novel tells a lush, passionate story set in the era of silent films. Anna May fell in love with the big screen as a child and was determined to make it as an actress, despite the rampant racism and sexism that made her dreams nearly impossible to achieve. From her big break to her drama-filled secret affairs, it’s a story full of thrilling highs and dangerous lows.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You’re Not Supposed to Die Tonight by Kalynn Bayron (June 20, Bloomsbury YA) Look at the full picture, Taurus. Your perspective is a little limited this month, and there may be factors outside of your control impacting your choices. It’s crucial that you look outside of yourself for the answers to your biggest questions. And if things aren’t going according to plan, be ready to ditch your plan for something new. Travel may be what you need to broaden your horizons. I recommend You’re Not Supposed to Die Tonight by Kalynn Bayron. Charity has a horror flick fan’s dream summer job at a haunted camp meant to chill and thrill visitors. She’s even playing the final girl. But then Charity’s co-workers start disappearing. When one turns up dead, it’s impossible to tell where the spectacle ends and the real horror begins.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The Wind Knows My Name by Isabel Allende (June 6, Ballantine Books) Things are falling into place, Gemini. The seeds you’ve planted in the past few months are sprouting and giving you a glimpse at where you’ll soon be if you stay on track. You’ve got a clear vision for yourself in June. Charisma and determination can help you get there. The knowledge and skills you’ve recently acquired will be put to the test. If you stay focused, you’ll come out on top. Read The Wind Knows My Name by Isabel Allende. Samuel was orphaned at the age of 5 by Nazis in 1940s Austria. Leticia lost her family to political violence in 1980s El Salvador. In 2019, Anita is separated from her mother at the U.S.-Mexico border. All of these lives marked by tragedy and loss are destined to intertwine in their search for a path forward.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Will They or Won’t They by Ava Wilder (June 27, Dell) Life is rosy, Cancer. Your forecast for June is sunny, from family relationships to career to health to romance. As long as you have a “good vibes only” attitude, it will be reflected right back at you. If you’re looking for love, you might find it while exploring new places or trying a new activity. The only downside? It’s a tough time for students trying to pass exams. Put that test off for another month! Check out Will They or Won’t They by Ava Wilder. Lilah and Shane played everyone’s favorite couple on a hit paranormal TV show. But then Lilah left the show for a chance at the big screen, and their characters were torn apart. Secretly though, in real life, Lilah and Shane have detested each other since a brief fling during season one. But when Lilah’s career doesn’t take off, she’s forced to go back to the show for one final season to give their viewers the happy ending they desperately want. But can Shane and Lilah film the season while at each other’s throats?

Leo (July 23-August 22) The History of a Difficult Child by Mihret Sibhat (June 27, Viking) Buckle up, Leo. Your life is moving at the speed of light this month. Part of that is because you keep changing your mind faster than anyone around you can keep up. You’re bursting with new ideas and energy. That can help you move leaps and bounds toward your goals. But it can also cause frustrations for your colleagues and loved ones. If you’re mixing things up, make sure you have a justifiable reason. I recommend The History of a Difficult Child by Mihret Sibhat. Told through the perspective of a precocious, cuttingly sharp child, it follows a formerly landowning family in Ethiopia as they’re increasingly shunned during the socialist revolution. Selam catches far more about the conflict than the adults around her realize, and she becomes fascinated by the strained threads between family, country, and religion.

Virgo (August 23-September 22) Maddalena and the Dark by Julia Fine (June 13, Flatiron) Having second thoughts, Virgo? Bumps in the road will cause you to doubt some of your recent decisions. Even worse, you may find yourself questioning your own abilities and judgment. Thinking critically about where your life is headed is a good thing, but avoid losing faith in yourself. And while some course corrections may be needed in June, don’t give up on what you care about most. Read Maddalena and the Dark by Julia Fine. Luisa worked tirelessly to earn her spot at an elite music school in 17th century Venice, determined to become a violin virtuoso. But Maddelena landed at the school because her wealthy family was trying to avoid scandal. When the two girls recognize each other’s passion and hunger, they develop a deep and dark friendship that will lead them to dangerous places.

Libra (September 23-October 22) The Dos and Donuts of Love by Adiba Jaigirdar (June 6, Feiwel & Friends) Play the field, Libra. Your potential paths are numerous in June. Life could take you in any number of directions, and it’s up to you to decide which feels right. Now is the time to explore new things and meet new people. What you learn this month — about yourself and others — will shape the rest of your year. Take your time making big decisions, but you will need to make a choice eventually. You should read The Dos and Donuts of Love by Adiba Jaigirdar. Shireen is thrilled to be cast on the first season of the Junior Irish Baking Show, especially since it might bring some much-needed publicity to her family’s donut shop. But then she finds out her ex-girlfriend made the cut too. As the competition heats up, so does Shireen’s rivalry with her ex…and her relationship with fellow contestant Niamh.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) Lesbian Love Story: A Memoir in Archives by Amelia Possanza (June 6, Catapult) Follow your passions, Scorpio. You sometimes try to distance yourself from your emotions, but if your heart isn’t in it in June, it isn’t happening. This may bring you to a crossroads in your career. Now is the time to do work that’s personally meaningful to you. Creative projects are especially powerful right now. In romance, a whirlwind fling can be the start of something long-lasting. Check out Lesbian Love Story by Amelia Possanza. Lesbian relationships are too often missing from archives or misrepresented as close friendships. That makes it incredibly challenging for history-interested lesbians like Amelia Possanza to find representation and role models. In these essays, Possanza brilliantly weaves together found history of lesbian lovers with her own personal stories about looking for love and building queer community.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) Lucky Red by Claudia Cravens (June 20, Dial Press) Feeling antagonistic, Sagittarius? You’re known for always doing this your own way. But in June, you’re particularly opposed to doing what anyone tells you to do. This can rub some people the wrong way, particularly your family and co-workers. You don’t mind a disagreement, but putting up a fight might burn some bridges permanently. If it’s a relationship you want to keep, at least try to be civil. I recommend Lucky Red by Claudia Cravens. Sixteen-year-old Bridget is on a journey across the Kansas prairies with her father when he’s killed by a snakebite. Orphaned, lost, and nearly penniless, Bridget finds her way to the Buffalo Queen, a woman-run brothel. It’s there that she makes a living selling “pokes”, builds meaningful friendships, and finds a forbidden attraction to a mysterious woman.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Manslaughter Park by Tirzah Price (June 27, HarperCollins) Everything happens in its own time, Capricorn. Patience isn’t one of your virtues. But in June, as hard as you try, you can’t rush good things. Do your best and let things develop at their own pace. Perhaps you should try a — gasp — vacation? Take advantage of an opportunity for a little self-care and travel. Love, like everything else in your life, will show up when you’re ready and not a moment sooner. Read Manslaughter Park by Book Riot’s own Tirzah Price. In this murder mystery Mansfield Park retelling, Fanny Price has worn out her welcome at her uncle Sir Thomas Bertram’s home. Her aunt and cousins are ready to send her packing. Then her uncle dies in an accident that Fanny suspects wasn’t so accidental. Can Fanny find out what really happened without getting kicked out, or worse, murdered?

Aquarius (January 20-February 18) And Then He Sang a Lullaby by Ani Kayode Somtochukwu (June 6, Roxane Gay Books) Stay focused, Aquarius. Nothing comes easily to you this month. You’ll have to work twice as hard for half the results. It’s not a great time for new endeavors. Instead, do your best to keep the trains running on schedule. Frustrations in your career and personal life can strain your mental and physical health. Meditation and relaxation are a must, and a trip away from home might provide clarity. You should read And Then He Sang a Lullaby by Ani Kayode Somtochukwu. August feels immense weight to make his father proud and carry on the family name as the only son among his siblings. But at his Nigerian university, he falls fast for a handsome gay student at the campus cypercafé. Can their beautiful love story survive the societal prejudice stacked against them?

Pisces (February 19-March 20) Moby Dyke: An Obsessive Quest To Track Down The Last Remaining Lesbian Bars In America by Krista Burton (June 6, Simon & Schuster) Do you have the right people on your side, Pisces? Your social connections matter greatly in June. Weighty problems can be lightened by asking for help from trusted friends. You’ll also find a lot of joy and comfort in social activities this month. Learn a new skill or visit somewhere unexpected with your favorite people. New romance can be found if you let friends play matchmaker. Your perfect June read is Moby Dyke by Krista Burton. Lesbian bars are an endangered species, shrinking from over 200 locations in the 1980s to only 20 today. Worried that the last lesbian bars would vanish before her eyes, Krista Burton decided she needed to visit every last one in the country. In this travelogue, Burton celebrates the magic of lesbian bars and shares what they taught her about herself, queer history, and our queer future.

