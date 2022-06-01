This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Book Riot’s June 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! With summer solstice around the corner, we’ve got lots of sunshine and longer days for reading. But which wonderful new book should you throw in your beach bag? Why, look to the stars, of course! Check out your horoscope for the month ahead, along with a book recommendation you’re sure to love.

On June 14, we’ll experience a full supermoon in Sagittarius. This can bring out a bit of the archer in all of us, encouraging us to live life on our own terms and venture off the beaten path. It may even be the right time to take a trip, particularly to somewhere you’ve never been before, as Sagittarius is the biggest traveler of the zodiac.

Next up, we’ll celebrate the summer solstice on June 21, bringing the most sunlight of any day in the year. This is a great opportunity to center yourself and focus on the guiding principles in your life. It’s also the first day of Cancer season, a time to embrace your emotional side and get closer to your roots. Do something this month to make your childhood self proud.

Now, let’s see what the stars have planned for you!

Aries (March 21-April 19) How to Fake it in Hollywood by Ava Wilder (June 14, Dell) Put yourself out there, Aries. The planets will guide you to fascinating people this month. Whether it's someone to help you on your career path, an intriguing love interest, or something else entirely, new acquaintances may be crucial to your future. Your attitude and perspective will shape your June as well. If something gets in your way, a positive spin can make all the difference. I recommend How to Fake it in Hollywood by Ava Wilder. Grey is struggling to transition her acting career from a teen soap opera to the big time. Ethan needs to fix his damaged reputation in order to make the movie he wrote with his recently deceased creative partner. The solution? Grey and Ethan need a flashy Hollywood romance to grab the media's interest. After building their lives on pretend emotions, a fake relationship is no problem. But when real sparks fly, can anything genuine come of it?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Counterfeit by Kirstin Chen (June 7, William Morrow & Company) Taurus has laser focus in June. While other signs are ready for a summer vacation, you’re determined to see your goals through to the end. Security and comfort are always important to you, but this month, having your home life in order is crucial to your success. It may be time for a deep cleaning or redecorating project. Connecting with nature may also be what the doctor ordered. Check out Counterfeit by Kirstin Chen. Ava has always been a rule follower, but now that she’s married, the mother of a toddler, and not putting her hard-earned law degree to work, she worries that her life has gone off the rails. Enter her college friend, Winnie, who seems to be thriving and dripping in luxury goods. It turns out Winnie is dealing knockoff designer bags, and she needs someone like Ava to help expand her business without drawing attention. Can breaking the rules help Ava find happiness, or make even more of a mess of her life?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Last Call at the Nightingale by Katharine Schellman (June 7, Minotaur Books) Karma is strong for Gemini in June. What you put into the universe this month will come right back to you, so your positive energy will be your biggest asset. Although you love a little gossip, be careful with your words, particularly to people you don’t know well. If the opportunity you seek doesn’t appear, it may be time to use a little creativity and create that opening yourself. You should read Last Call at the Nightingale by Katharine Schellman. In 1920s New York, Vivian is a seamstress by day and a Charleston-dancing speakeasy partier by night. She feels at home at an underground dance parlor called the Nightingale, where no one cares if she flirts with men or women. But when she finds the body of who she thought was a nameless bootlegger behind the club, Vivian finds herself embroiled in a dangerous mystery.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Woman of Light by Kali Fajardo-Anstine (June 7, One World) Take the high road, Cancer. Your patience will wear thin in June, and you may be tempted to indulge your petty side. But the planets ask you to live up to the person you want to be this month. Holding yourself to a high standard can be beneficial to your career, as well as to your relationships with loved ones. A little open air, particularly around the summer solstice, may be particularly cleansing. Read Woman of Light by Kali Fajardo-Anstine. Luz is left alone in 1930s Denver when her older brother is run off by a white mob. She survives on her earnings as a laundress and tea leaf reader, but finds a new purpose when she starts having visions of her ancestors on the nearby Indigenous Lost Territory. As Luz pieces together her visions, she understands that she is the only person who can preserve her family’s history.

Leo (July 23-August 22) These Impossible Things by Salma El-Wardany (June 7, Grand Central Publishing) You can’t please everyone, Leo. You’re happiest when everyone around you is basking in your glow, but June demands that you focus on what feels right to you. This may cause some discomfort if loved ones disagree, but it can also be a learning opportunity. It may be time for a friend group bonding experience. Head up a trip or new experience for your social circle to create lasting memories. I recommend These Impossible Things by Salma El-Wardany. Malak, Kees, and Jenna are three best friends who grew up together in the UK. They’ve helped each other grow into the dreams their Muslim families had for them — and protect each other from the weight of expectations they can’t fulfill. But as their decisions push their lives in different directions, they must grapple with how their paths impact each other and how their friendship can survive change.

Virgo (August 23-September 22) Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of Our Nation by Linda Villarosa (June 14, Doubleday Books) Take care of yourself first, Virgo. You strive to protect the people around you, but self care is crucial to making sure you have the ability to do so. June demands that you assess your needs and get some rest. Romantic relationships require a sturdy base this month. Whether you’re seeing someone new or with a long-term partner, the planets may put your love to the test. You should read Under the Skin by Linda Villarosa. Villarosa’s New York Times Magazine article on Black maternal and infant death rates sparked a crucial conversation on racism in the American healthcare system. In this book, Villarosa expands her research to show all the ways our healthcare system fails Black patients, from slavery-era misinformation about bodily racial differences, to environmental dangers in Black communities, to the physical toll of racism on the body.

Libra (September 23-October 22) The Final Strife by Saara El-Arifi (June 21, Del Rey Books) Perseverance is key for Libra in June. You always pay attention to the details, but the people around you don’t always appreciate everything you do behind the scenes. Recognition is coming, even if it’s a little delayed. You could also stand to spread a little appreciation for your loved ones, too. Be cautious in big purchases this month and pay attention to the fine print. Your new book for June is The Final Strife by Saara El-Arifi. This first in a fantasy trilogy is set in an empire that separates people into classes based on the color of their blood: red are the elite, blue are the working class, and clear are enslaved. When three rebellious girls meet, one from each class, they find power in the transitional period between leadership and just might have what it takes to tear the repressive empire apart.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) Flying Solo by Linda Holmes (June 14, Ballantine Books) Take responsibility for your actions, Scorpio. Mistakes you make in June must be owned up to and used as a learning opportunity. On the other hand, if you do something great, don’t be afraid to take credit for it! This could be beneficial in your career or earn you some respect from loved ones. Romantic relationships may benefit from an honest conversation about the future this month. Read Flying Solo by Linda Holmes. Laurie is a month away from 40 when the task of clearing out the home of her recently deceased nonagenarian aunt falls to her. She returns to her hometown, reexamining her future after a broken engagement, and begins to wonder if her recently divorced first love is worth a second chance. When Laurie finds a mysterious wooden duck hidden among her aunt’s belongings, she’ll do anything to find out what secrets it holds about her aunt’s life.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) Thank You, Next by Andie J. Christopher (June 14, Berkley Books) Good things take time, Sagittarius. Impatience is your enemy in June, as well as distrusting others’ ideas. Strengthening relationships and putting faith in your loved ones is your best bet. Remain open to new ideas — even if they aren’t yours. You will connect with a soulmate this month, whether romantic or platonic, and that may be what you need to make your path forward clear. Check out Thank You, Next by Andie J. Christopher. Divorce attorney Alex is cursed: Every guy she dates seems to find “the one” right after they break up. Seeing the fiancée of a recent ex picking out a wedding dress on a reality TV show pushes Alex over the edge, and she decides to interview all of her exes to figure out why she can’t find her own happily ever after. Her friends decide to come along, including Alex’s childhood crush, Will. But unbeknownst to Alex, Will is planning to find out what the other guys did wrong so he can date Alex without making the same mistakes.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19) The Lifestyle by Taylor Hahn (June 7, Anchor Books) You’re not an island, Capricorn. Your drive to succeed can sometimes distract you from other things going on around you. In June, success isn’t possible without a team on your side. If you want to lead that team to meet their goals, you must take their needs into account. Your family and love life can also benefit from getting out of your head and helping others. Your perfect June read is The Lifestyle by Taylor Hahn, a contemporary Emma retelling. Georgina is a lawyer with a foolproof five-year plan. But when she catches her husband in bed with a junior associate, Georgina knows a divorce doesn’t fit with her vision. Instead, she suggests that she and her husband become swingers, and she convinces a couple of friends to try “the lifestyle” with them. At their first swingers party, Georgina’s plans go off the rails again when she encounters a college ex and sparks fly.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18) The Scent of Burnt Flowers by Blitz Bazawule (June 28, Ballantine Books) Stay nimble, Aquarius, because June is full of surprises. Financial difficulties may force you to be creative with your money. At work, your colleagues have the tools to help you overcome any obstacle. If you’re looking for love, you may find it in the most unexpected of places this month. If you feel stuck, a trip out of your hometown may teach you something new to help you find a way forward. I recommend The Scent of Burnt Flowers by Blitz Bazawule. In 1960s Alabama, Melvin protects himself and his fiancée Bernadette from a racist attack, but blood is shed in the process. Melvin and Bernadette desperately flee the country to Ghana, where they seek shelter with the help of Melvin’s college friend and now Ghanian president Kwame Nkrumah. But President Nkrumah is battling political upheaval, and a chance encounter with a musician sends their lives into complete chaos.

Pisces (February 19-March 20) The Romance Recipe by Ruby Barrett (June 28, Carina Adores) Pisces is wrapped in love this month. Family time may bring lasting memories and a meaningful heart-to-heart conversation. Romantic relationships may not be all smooth sailing in June, but any difficulties will bring you closer together. Self love may be a little harder for you to come by. Start by taking care of your body and getting plenty of rest. Flexing your creative muscles may also be beneficial. Check out The Romance Recipe by Ruby Barrett. When restaurant owner Amy admits that she needs to cede some control to save her business, she hires reality TV celebrity chef Sophie as head chef. Sophie is ready to leave TV and social media behind to focus on making good food. But as Amy and Sophie butt heads while trying to revamp the restaurant, it seems like a new foodie TV show might be just what they need to gain some exposure.

Thanks for joining us for your June 2022 horoscopes and book recommendations! Looking for more books you’ll love based on your sign? Check out your March, April, and May horoscopes and book recommendations!