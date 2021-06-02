Sourcebooks. For centuries, witches have maintained the climate, but now their control is faltering as the atmosphere becomes more erratic. All hope lies with an Everwitch named Clara. In Autumn, Clara wants nothing to do with her power; the price―losing the ones she loves―is too high. In Winter, storms rage, and Clara accepts that she's the only one who can make a difference. In Spring, Clara falls for Sang. As her magic grows, she's terrified she’ll lose him. In Summer, Clara must choose between her duty and the people she loves...before she loses Sang, her magic, and thrusts the world into chaos.

Hey, YA friends! June is an exciting month — the start of summer, the month of Pride, and jam-packed with a bunch of new YA releases! This month, you can look for some big books by Dhonielle Clayton, Ashley Woodfolk, Nic Stone, Tiffany D. Jackson, and Nicola Yoon, highly anticipated titles such as Blackout by Angie Thomas, Instructions for Dancing by Nicola Yoon, The Box in the Woods by Maureen Johnson, The Lucky List by Rachael Lippincott, We Are Inevitable by Gayle Forman, An Emotion of Great Delight by Tahereh Mafi, and One Great Lie by Deb Caletti…but here are ten more great June 2021 YA books that might not be on your radar yet, and totally should be!

Jay’s Gay Agenda by Jason June Jay is the only openly gay kid in his small town, and he can’t help but feel like his life hasn’t really started yet. He keeps a list of all the things he wants to do (his “gay agenda”), but is shocked when his family quickly and unexpectedly moves to Seattle. Now, surrounded by fellow queer teens, he has the chance to start chipping away at the items on his list. But what happens when a shot at his first real relationship puts his gay agenda on hold?

Love and Other Natural Disasters by Misa Sugiura Nozomi has the biggest crush on Willow. Willow is heartbroken over her latest break up. When Willow approaches Nozomi and asks her to embark on a fake dating scheme to make her ex jealous, Nozomi sees this as the chance to win over Willow and prove she’s the perfect girlfriend material. But things don’t go as planned as their scheme gets more and more complicated and tilts toward disaster.

A Sisterhood of Secret Ambitions by Sheena Boekweg Set in the 1920s, this YA novel imagines a secret sisterhood of women spanning the entire country that is meant to train women to become powerful, subtle influencers in every sphere. Elsie has been training to become the wife of a powerful man, and now she and four other young women have been dropped off in New York City where they’re expected to target a young man who has been tapped to become a future president — and they must compete against one another to become his partner.

Blood Like Magic by Liselle Sambury Voya is a witch, but when she fails an essential test that would grant her full powers, she must face an even bigger challenge: kill her first love. And if she fails at this, then all of the witches in her family will lose their powers. She needs to find someone to fall for, and fast. Enter Luc. By all accounts he should be the perfect person for her to fall for, but he doesn’t seem to want anything to do with her, and time is running out for Voya.

Sisters of the Snake by Sasha and Sarena Nanua Rani is a princess who feels trapped by her life and circumstances, as elegant as they may be. Ria is on the streets thieving for survival and yearning for a better life. When a chance encounter forces the girls to realize that they’re identical, they come up with an audacious plan to swap places. But life proves dangerous for both girls, and they must work together if they’re both to survive.

Strange Creatures by Phoebe North Annie and her older brother Jamie are inseparable from the moment Annie is born. As they grow up, they create a fantasy world for themselves in their backyard, and it becomes their refuge and retreat. But as soon as they hit middle school and high school, Jamie begins pulling away from Annie and their fantasies…until one day he disappears and Annie is left to piece together fantasy and fact to figure out what happened.

This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron Briseis can take plants from seed to bloom with a single touch, so when her aunt dies and leaves her an estate in upstate New York, it seems like the perfect chance for Bri to learn how to control her gift. But although the estate is surrounded by flowers, something dark lurks inside the house. As Bri learns more about her abilities and discovers an affinity for creating tinctures, she meets Marie, another young woman who is harboring dark secrets about Bri’s new estate.

We Can’t Keep Meeting Like This by Rachel Lynn Solomon Quinn’s parents, wedding planners, have been in business with Tarek’s parents, caterers, for forever — and she’s loved him for about as long. Last summer, Quinn finally confessed her love for him, and he left for college without a response. Now he’s back, and Quinn’s feelings are still there, even if she and Tarek can’t get along for a single second. Is it too late for them, or can they find a second chance?

Darling by K. Ancrum Wendy Darling has just arrived in Chicago and is looking for some fun. So when a boy named Peter shows up at her window, she joins him for a night out, expecting a party. Instead, she finds herself heading underground where she meets a captivating cast of characters including Tinkerbelle and the lost boys. She also finds danger in the form of Detective Hook. As she gets closer to Peter’s secrets, Wendy finds that surviving the night isn’t guaranteed.

Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta Set in a futuristic dystopian world, this novel follows Eris and Sona, two girls who find themselves caught up in the danger of Godolia, a government intent on conquering all with their giant war machines called Windups. Eris is a rebel and Sona is a Windup pilot who is secretly plotting to destroy the machines she navigates. When their paths cross, these two apparent enemies strike a bargain to take down Godolia together, and find themselves falling for each other.

