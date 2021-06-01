This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Book Riot’s June 2021 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! Summer has arrived, along with a plethora of summery reads. Which to choose? Let the planets be your guide! Find your June horoscope below, paired with a newly released book perfect for your sign.

Be ye warned: Mercury is in retrograde through June 22, so watch out for miscommunications, tech troubles, and travel mishaps. As I always say, the best way to avoid Mercury retrograde chaos is by staying home and reading a book. And with all the fantastic LGBTQ books coming out during pride month, you’ve got plenty to choose from!

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Dead Dead Girls by Nekesa Afia (June 1, Berkley Books) Aries are all revved up with nowhere to go this month. You’ve got a ton of energy and ambition, but feel stymied at every turn. The universe will offer you a few chances to move ahead; jump when you get the chance. Work frustrations will bleed over into your family time and love life. In good news, money matters are fortuitous. Consider making a little money off of your favorite side project. Check out Dead Dead Girls by Nekesa Afia. As a teenager, Louise made headlines for escaping her kidnapper — and freeing his other victims along the way. Now, in 1926, she works at a Maggie’s Café by day and Harlem’s coolest speakeasy by night. When dead girls from the club start turning up, Louise can’t trust the police and takes matters into her own hands instead.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Rock the Boat by Beck Dorey-Stein (June 29, Dial Press) Tauruses will make happy memories in June. Family time will be especially joyful for you in the coming month. With a strong financial forecast ahead, consider spoiling your loved ones with gifts or new experiences. Mercury retrograde will throw a wrench in your romantic plans. But with an open mind and a little patience, you may learn big life lessons in the coming weeks. You should read Rock the Boat by Beck Dorey-Stein. After her professional and personal life in Manhattan implodes, Kate begrudgingly returns to her hometown of Sea Point for the summer. She soon connects with Miles, also recently returned in the hopes of taking over his family business, and Ziggy, his childhood friend facing financial woes. Together, they forever change their small hometown, and are forever changed by it in return.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

The Chosen and the Beautiful by Nghi Vo (June 1, Tor.com) You’re a bit stuck in the past, Gemini. Nostalgia fills your mind in June. Your dreaminess is beneficial in your love life, leading to great passion. But you may also find yourself fixating on past mistakes. Let regrets flow past you and focus instead on your proud moments. Tensions are ahead with family this month. Travel may shift your perspective and spark your creativity. I recommend The Chosen and the Beautiful by Nghi Vo. This Great Gatsby retelling imagines the story from the perspective of a queer, Asian, adopted Jordan Baker with a touch of magic. It has all the iconic glamour you would expect, with a fantastical, feminist, antiracist twist that will change your perspective on a beloved classic.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

What a Happy Family by Saumya Dave (June 22, Berkley Books) Why can’t everyone just get along, Cancer? You’re surrounded by clashing personalities in June, and the conflict is magnified by Mercury retrograde. Peaceful vibes are hard to find, so spend a little alone time recentering. Go easy on yourself when it comes to work goals. Your quiet charm will light up your romantic life this month; special connections may be made in the sun. Check out What a Happy Family by Saumya Dave. Bina and Deepak Joshi moved to the U.S. to establish themselves as pillars of the Indian American community. But decades later, Bina, Deepak, and their three adult children are barely holding themselves together through scandals and public humiliation. Will their personal dramas tear them apart or bring them closer than ever?

Leo (July 23–August 22)

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston (June 1, St. Martin’s Griffin) You’ve got the magic in you, Leo. With luck on your side and plenty of sun to recharge you, everything you touch turns to gold. Career and finances are blessed this month. Family time is joyful, and in romance, no one can resist you. Although Mercury retrograde may throw you some curveballs, especially in travel plans, nothing can keep you down. Share some of that luck with loved ones! Read One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston. August thought she’d left her investigative work behind when she moved to New York, leaving her mother (and her mother’s lifelong obsession with finding her missing brother) in Louisiana. But when she meets a mysterious hot lesbian on the subway and finds out there’s something otherworldly about her, it takes August’s whole new queer friend group to solve the mystery of her.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron (June 29, Bloomsbury YA) Virgos are full of fresh ideas this month. As an earth sign, you can struggle with big changes. But in June, you’ve got the vision and follow-through to change things for the better. This will take you far at work, but too much change at home may spark family conflict. In love, you’re down to try something new, but not ready to commit. Embrace the opportunity to be someone new for a while. I recommend This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron. Briseis was born with a gift to grow seeds to full plants with one touch — and the ability to handle dangerous plants crucial for powerful potions. After the death of a relative leaves Briseis with a large estate, she hopes she can use its gardens to harness her magic. But as strangers show up on her doorstep in search of rare elixirs, she learns the estate has a strange secret history.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons by John Paul Brammer (June 8, Simon Schuster) Follow the good vibes in June, Libra. You’re heavily influenced by the energy around you, and Mercury retrograde is churning out plenty of bad vibes. Look for people and places that fill your cup. Romantic relationships can change you for good this month. Educational opportunities can also offer a welcome respite from conflict in your social and professional circles. Expand your perspective. Check out Hola Papi by LGBTQ advice columnist John Paul Brammer. This memoir perfectly blends Brammer’s personal life, sense of humor, and heartfelt advice. From growing up as a gay biracial kid in rural Oklahoma to career woes to learning to use his writing to help people, it’s an earnest and uplifting book about finding your place in the world.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts by Rebecca Hall and Hugo Martinez (June 1, Simon Schuster) Scorpios must keep their eyes on the prize this month. Mercury retrograde disguises distractions as intriguing opportunities. Don’t be led astray. A steady focus on your end goals will take you far. Meditation and time with loved ones are crucial for focusing your mind. In love, be intentional and take things slow. A new relationship may teach you a lifelong lesson in June. You should read Wake by Rebecca Hall, illustrated by Hugo Martinez. Hall, a historian and granddaughter of slaves, set out to research the history of women’s involvement in slave revolts knowing it would be an emotional and logistical challenge. This graphic history book follows Hall’s research journey while also reimagining the lives of women who died fighting slavery.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

With Teeth by Kristen Arnett (June 1, Riverhead) Embrace the good in your life, Sagittarius. You tend to be skeptical when things are going too well, but know when to gratefully accept instead of question motives. You can practice good judgment without being pessimistic. Many people in your life want to lend you a hand in June. This can get you through hard times at work. In romance, let loose and you may surprise yourself. Read With Teeth by Kristen Arnett. Sammie and her wife Monika wanted to be mothers, but now that Monika is the breadwinner and Sammie spends her days caring for their son Samson, she finds herself ill at ease as a caretaker. As her relationship with Monika grows increasingly strained, Sammie isn’t sure how to handle her son’s bad behavior, ranging from mildly embarrassing to downright dangerous.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (June 1, Ballantine Books) Capricorns have some lessons to learn in June. Mistakes can’t be avoided in the coming months, but they can teach you something crucial. When mishaps occur at work, take the loss and forge ahead instead of stewing. Be quick to apologize in personal relationships. You may have a tough month ahead, but don’t take yourself too seriously and you’ll come out better for it in July. Check out Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The four Riva siblings, children of famous singer Mick Riva, are some of the most glamorous residents ‘80s Malibu, and their annual end-of-summer party is a hot spot for celebrity sightings. But with each of the four siblings bursting at the seams with their own secrets, the 1983 Riva summer party is destined for a dramatic finish.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir by Akwaeke Emezi (June 8, Riverhead) Aquarius has many peaks and valleys ahead. Troubles abound in June, especially in your career and finances. But your creativity and open mind can help you turn bad situations into promising opportunities. Plenty of joy can also be found this month while socializing. Engage in deep conversations with acquaintances. Romance may present itself in surprising places, if you look for it. I recommend Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir by Akwaeke Emezi. Emezi has established themself as a notable fiction writer, but this new memoir shows they’re an unmatched voice across genres. Told through letters to friends, family, and other storytellers, Dear Senthuran explores the love, trauma, chronic pain, and real magic in Akwaeke Emezi’s life.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Filthy Animals by Brandon Taylor (June 22, Riverhead) Trust your gut this month, Pisces. Mercury retrograde has folks acting all kinds of ways, and you tend to go with the flow. But you know what’s right for you better than anyone else. Following your heart may cause a little conflict in June, but you’ll find it worth the trouble. It’s a good time to expand your horizons and flex your creativity. Cherish the people you love, but don’t let them lead you astray. Read Filthy Animals by Brandon Taylor. These interconnected short stories follow a group of young creatives in the Midwest navigating difficult relationships. From family to friend groups to romantic partners to strangers with intriguing potential, these stories look at the tension and yearning in human connections.

