For cynical 23-year-old August, moving to New York City is supposed to prove her right: that things like magic and cinematic love stories don’t exist, and the only smart way to go through life is alone. She can’t imagine how waiting tables at a 24-hour pancake diner and moving in with too many weird roommates could possibly change that. And there’s certainly no chance of her subway commute being anything more than a daily trudge through boredom and electrical failures.

But then, there’s this gorgeous girl on the train.

Jane. Dazzling, charming, mysterious, impossible Jane. Jane with her rough edges and swoopy hair and soft smile, showing up in a leather jacket to save August’s day when she needed it most. August’s subway crush becomes the best part of her day, but pretty soon, she discovers there’s one big problem: Jane doesn’t just look like an old school punk rocker. She’s literally displaced in time from the 1970s, and August is going to have to use everything she tried to leave in her own past to help her. Maybe it’s time to start believing in some things, after all.

Reasons to read it: This is the kind of book where you have to shake your head when you surface, because you’ve completely forgotten that the real world exists or that time has been passing. All of the reviews I’ve seen for this book talk about how cute and delightful it is, which is fair, but it’s also got depth to it. There are family secrets, betrayals, and tragedies.

This is a love letter to New York, but it’s also a celebration of queerness, found family, and community. We get to see what Jane’s experience was like, growing up in the ’70s as a butch punk Asian lesbian. The Stonewall Riots were not history for her. It’s also sexy and romantic. They have great banter — in fact, the quippy dialogue is a strength in this novel overall. I am fully on board the Casey McQuiston train (puns!), and I highly recommend you come along. Believe the hype!