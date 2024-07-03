Keep Cool with July’s Hottest New Comics and Graphic Novels

Eileen's primary literary love is comic books, but she’s always on the lookout for her next literary adventure no matter what form it takes. She has a Bachelor's in media studies, a Master's in digital communication, a smattering of published short stories, and a seriously cute dog. Follow her on Bluesky .

Whether you’re in the Northern or Southern hemisphere, you’re smack dab in the middle of some of the most extreme weather of the year. Hopefully, you have found ways to stay safe and deal with the heat or the cold for the next couple of months. One useful way is to stay indoors in a controlled-temperature environment — and bring along some comics and graphic novels, of course!

As always, I’ve tried to include a healthy mix of different genres and stories for your entertainment. In this month’s list, you’ll find old classics reimagined in graphic novel form, as well as books aimed at young readers about kids learning to love their favorite games in healthy ways — a lesson that readers of all ages can surely benefit from. And, if you enjoy stories with a bit of mystery, suspense, or excitement thrown in, you’ll be well pleased with these offerings as well!