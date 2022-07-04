This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Book Riot’s July 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! Some amazing books for your summer reading pleasure are hitting shelves this month, including romances, mysteries, horror, fantasy, and more. But which one is sure to heat up your July TBR? Let the stars be your reading guide! Check out your horoscope below for the month ahead, along with a book recommendation you’re sure to love.

If you’ve got a big summer vacation planned, perhaps you’re looking for more than one new book to explore. That’s where your moon sign might come in handy. You probably already know your sun sign. It’s what most people mean when they ask, “Hey baby, what’s your sign?” Determined by your birth date, it’s the sign that has the biggest impact on most aspects of your life. Your moon sign, however, is determined by the exact location of the planets at the moment of your birth. It’s helpful for better understanding your most private and internal self, including your relationship to the people closest to you. As reading is a personal and intimate experience, you may find that the book pairing for your moon sign is also a great fit for your tastes. You can use this free online moon sign calculator if you don’t already know yours.

July 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations Note: Book release dates may have shifted between the writing and publication of this article. Aries (March 21-April 19) A Hundred Other Girls by Iman Hariri-Kia (July 26, Sourcebooks Landmark) Dream big, Aries. Ever optimistic and full of passion, you’ve been known to throw yourself into projects without always thinking them through. While that can sometimes cause trouble, this month, the planets are on your side. It’s the perfect time to embark on a new goal or take a relationship to the next level. But beware of your spending, as finances may be tricky to manage. You should read A Hundred Other Girls by Iman Hariri-Kia. Aspiring writer and recent NYC transplant Noora is thrilled to get her foot in the door of her favorite fashion and lifestyle magazine, Vinyl. She’s hired as the assistant to Vinyl’s editor-in-chief, Loretta, and it feels like her dreams are finally coming true. But soon Noora discovers that Loretta is a complete nightmare to work with, and she’s desperately grasping to stay relevant in a changing media industry she doesn’t fully understand.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Miss Aldridge Regrets by Louise Hare (July 5, Berkley Books) (AOC) Trust your talents, Taurus. Some challenges in July may be more than meets the eye, but leaning on your knowledge and skills can pull you through. And although you should keep an eye on your goals in the weeks ahead, don’t forget to make time for fun too. Important connections may be made at events or new places in your community, so visit somewhere you haven’t been before. Read Miss Aldridge Regrets by Louise Hare. In 1930s London, Lena Aldridge worries her chance for stardom has passed her by. After a murder at the seedy club where she performs, Lena is offered the perfect chance to escape the mess and pursue her dream: a ticket aboard a ship sailing for New York and a starring role on Broadway. But once her journey across the Atlantic has begun, Lena finds that death has followed her, and the murder on the ship looks worryingly familiar.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Keya Das’s Second Act by Sopan Deb (July 5, Simon Schuster) What’s old is new, Gemini. Familiar situations and old acquaintances may present fresh opportunities for you in July. If you have an unfinished project lingering in the back of your brain, it may be the right time to dust it off. In love, reconnecting with an old flame could be in the cards. Family will provide important balance and can help you remember useful history for the weeks ahead. Check out Keya Das’s Second Act by Sopan Deb. Shantanu Das has a lot of regrets, including but not limited to: the divorce from his wife that tore him from his Bengali community, his estrangement from his eldest daughter, and his failure to accept his daughter Keya’s queerness before she tragically passed away. When Shantanu discovers an unfinished manuscript Keya was writing with her girlfriend, he sees an opportunity to give Keya’s dream — and himself — a second chance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Wash Day Diaries by Jamila Rowser and Robyn Smith (July 5, Chronicle Books) Feel the love this month, Cancer. You’re surrounded by family and friends who care about you deeply, and all aspects of your life will benefit from that support in July. You get great satisfaction from caring for your loved ones, so helping others will be a big mood booster. The planets are positioned to teach you something new, so pay attention to what the world around you is trying to tell you. I recommend Wash Day Diaries by Jamila Rowser and Robyn Smith. In these interconnected short comics, four best friends support each other through highs and lows while going through intimate moments in haircare routines. With a gorgeous illustration style, memorable characters, and a seamless blend of humor and heart, it feels like a warm hug in graphic novel form.

Leo (July 23-August 22) The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (July 19, Del Rey) Use that creative spark, Leo. July is the perfect time for you to think outside of the box and build something new. At work, a little ingenuity can go a long way; it might even lead to a raise or surprise cash influx. Relationship troubles can be smoothed over by trying something outside of your comfort zone. The right people are drawn into your orbit this month to help inspire you to go to new heights. You should read The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. This retelling/expansion of a classic H.G. Wells novel stars Carlota Moreau, daughter of the genius (or perhaps madman) Dr. Moreau, in 1870s Yucatán, Mexico. When the charming son of Dr. Moreau’s patron arrives, the careful balance of his scientific creations is thrown into chaos.

Virgo (August 23-September 22) Death by Bubble Tea by Jennifer J. Chow (July 5, Berkley Books) Focus on your end goal, Virgo. Distractions abound in July, and you tend to struggle when things are out of your control. Remember that small steps are still progress, as long as they’re in the direction you want to go. If you feel stuck, a vacation with a romantic partner or close family may be just what the doctor ordered to clear your head. The more spontaneous the trip, the better. Check out Death by Bubble Tea by Jennifer J. Chow. Cousins Yale and Celine aren’t close, but when Celine flies from Hong Kong to visit Yale in L.A., they get plenty of bonding time while running a food stall at the local night market. Their bubble tea becomes a huge hit, and business is booming — until a customer turns up dead, and Yale and Celine’s bubble tea makes them the lead suspects.

Libra (September 23-October 22) Acts of Violet by Margarita Montimore (July 5, Flatiron Books) Honesty is the best policy for Libra in July. Your people pleasing tendencies make it tempting to bend the truth for others’ satisfaction. But the planetary positions can create a dangerous trap for you if you sway too far from reality. In times of stress this month, connecting with friends can be a lifeline for you. Volunteering or helping your community may also give you a needed mood boost. You should read Acts of Violet by Margarita Montimore. Legendary magician Violet Volk hasn’t been seen in ten years, ever since she pulled a disappearing act mid-show. But the public is still obsessed with her story, including one podcaster determined to get the real story. Violet’s sister Sasha wants a quiet life for herself and her daughter, but as Violet’s fans continue to demand answers from Sasha, she finds herself in a series of sleepwalking episodes and coincidences that seem to lead back to Violet.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) Honey and Spice by Bolu Babalola (July 5, William Morrow & Company) You’re in charge, Scorpio. The planets are putting you in the driver’s seat in July, giving you great sway over your circumstances and goals. Use that power wisely. How you treat the people around you will greatly shape the energy that comes back to you this month. In love, wishing and hoping won’t pay off as much as taking action. If you want someone, let them know with your words and actions. Read Honey and Spice by Bolu Babalola. Kiki Banjo is something of a campus celebrity at Whitewell University, where she hosts a radio show advising women on how to avoid troublesome men. But when Kiki is seen at a party kissing Malakai Korede, the same guy she’s openly trashed on the show, her reputation and hosting gig are in trouble. Luckily, Kiki and Malakai discover that a fake relationship could solve problems for both of them.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) Nothing But the Truth by Holly James (July 12, Dutton) Put your foot down, Sagittarius. Now is not the time to compromise on things that matter to you, even if it seems easier to quit than fight for what you want. When it comes to your career, getting out of your comfort zone in July could be just what you need to move forward. Lessons learned from past mistakes can be crucial this month. The planets will make clear how to break old patterns. Check out Nothing But the Truth by Holly James. The night before Hollywood publicist Lucy Green’s 30th birthday, she gets stood up by the boyfriend she expected to propose to her. She makes a bitter wish over a cocktail for a perfect birthday. The next morning, she wakes up to find that she can’t lie or bend the truth — about anything — even to herself.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Why Didn’t You Tell Me? by Carmen Rita Wong (July 12, Crown Publishing Group) Capricorns have laser focus in July. Your determination to reach your goals has taken you far, and this month brings a new challenge you can’t wait to overcome. Guard your health and recovery time to avoid exhaustion. At work, you may need to balance challenging team dynamics. Your ability to inspire others can bring peace to a difficult situation at home as well. You should read Why Didn’t You Tell Me?, a powerful new memoir by journalist Carmen Rita Wong. Wong always felt like an outside in her community and in her own family. She was born to a Dominican mother and a Chinese father, but was mostly raised by an Italian stepfather in a tumultuous household full of half-siblings. But her understanding of herself and her background changed dramatically when, as an adult, she learned her mother had several long-held secrets about Carmen’s father.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield (July 12, Flatiron Books) Your intuition is golden, Aquarius. You have the ability to find a diamond in the rough in July. A new opportunity can be found in something others might pass over. Thinking outside of the expected has always been your gift, and that will benefit you this month. Trouble is ahead with your family. You will be reminded that no matter how close you may be, your perspectives on life can be very different. Read Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield. In the before times, Miri was the difficult wife, the one who went through periods of withdrawal and melancholy. But when Leah’s research trip aboard a submarine goes terribly wrong, leaving her trapped at the bottom of the sea for months, she returns changed. She can’t seem to explain anything about her experience, instead spending hours in the bath, running the taps, and drinking salt water.

Pisces (February 19-March 20) The Man Who Could Move Clouds by Ingrid Rojas Contreras (July 12, Dutton Books) Pick a side, Pisces. You tend to be more comfortable going with the flow, but July demands that you make decisions and stick to them. Even if the outcome is not what you expect, the planets will teach you something valuable along the way. If you find yourself at a crossroads, family members may hold the answers you seek. It’s a good time for a new experience or short trip with loved ones. Check out The Man Who Could Move Clouds by Ingrid Rojas Contreras. Contreras’s family believes some of them are touched by magic, an ability to speak to the dead, see the future, heal, and move clouds. Part of the family sees what they call “the secret” as a gift, while others see it as a curse. Her mother and grandfather both inherited “the secret,” and after a strange occurrence, Contreras’s family thinks she might have it as well. It’s a stunning memoir of real life magic and a unique family history.

