July 2021 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations

Your magical Leo charm is in full effect in July. Everyone wants to be around you. This makes you lucky in romance this month, and can lead to memorable times with family and friends. At work, colleagues want to help you reach your goals. Any challenge can be met by utilizing your social circle. But money matters aren’t so easy this month. Look for chances to make a little extra cash if you can. Check out Rise to the Sun by Leah Johnson. Toni is reeling from the loss of her musician father and trying to figure out who she is before she starts college. Olivia is trying to bounce back from a breakup without relying on a new crush. Their paths collide at the Farmland Music and Arts festival, where their connection and just the right music gives them both what they need to move forward.