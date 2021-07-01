July 2021 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations
Welcome to Book Riot’s July 2021 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! We’re in the middle of a summer full of buzz-worthy new books. Which should you read? Let the planets be your guide! Find your July horoscope below, paired with a newly released book perfect for your sign.
Aries (March 21–April 19)
While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory (July 13, Berkley Books)
What do you want to achieve before the end of the year, Aries? Now is the time to decide! While July may be a hard time to move toward your goals, the planets are aligned for reflection and planning. Prepare now for success later. Romance is in the air for the first half of the month. Friendly flirting could turn into something longer lasting. If so, make sure it fits with your bigger plans. Check out While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory. Ben is a talented ad exec working his way up the ladder. Anna is an up-and-coming movie star hoping to become a household name. Teaming up is a no-brainer. But as Ben and Anna’s professional relationship turns into something more, can their relationship take the heat of the Hollywood spotlight?
Taurus (April 20–May 20)
The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix (July 13, Berkley Books)
Taurus is in search of understanding in July. You know what you want, but the people around you are on a different wavelength. This causes frustrations at work and among family members. Your love life may provide some common ground. Let someone see past your tough exterior and sparks will really fly. Travel to a new place may provide answers to lingering questions this month. I recommend The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix. Twenty-two years after becoming the only survivor of a massacre, Lynette has discovered solace with five other women who found themselves alone at the end of a tragedy. But when one of the women goes missing, Lynette worries her worst fears may be coming true. Has someone discovered their support group and begun picking them off one by one?
Gemini (May 21–June 20)
Island Queen by Vanessa Riley (July 6, William Morrow)
Express yourself, Gemini! Creativity and communication are strong for you this month. That will come in handy, as plenty of problems are ahead. If something seems impossible, step back and talk it through from another angle. You’ve got the power of persuasion, so bring others to your side. This may also make you a great salesperson in July. Use that to your financial advantage! You should read Island Queen by Vanessa Riley. It tells the tale of Dorothy Kirwan Thomas, an enslaved woman who bought her own freedom from her Irish planter father — along with the freedom of her mother and sister — and became one of the most powerful landowners in the West Indies. It’s based on the true story of a woman determined to beat the system designed to control her.
Cancer (June 21–July 22)
Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder (July 20, Doubleday Books)
Choose your battles, Cancer. Your birthday has you looking at the big picture of your life, and you see plenty of things you’d like to change. But July is not the time for major transformations. This may cause some frustrations for you as you try to move forward. Go easy on the people around you, and on yourself as well. Lighthearted fun may be found in romance, particularly at the end of the month. Read Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder. An ambitious artists puts her career on hold to be a full-time caretaker for her newborn son. But as her son morphs into a toddler, she becomes convinced that she’s also changing — into a dog. When her husband dismisses her fears, she turns to a strange library book about magical women in hopes of finding a cure.
Leo (July 23–August 22)
Rise to the Sun by Leah Johnson (July 6, Scholastic Press)
Your magical Leo charm is in full effect in July. Everyone wants to be around you. This makes you lucky in romance this month, and can lead to memorable times with family and friends. At work, colleagues want to help you reach your goals. Any challenge can be met by utilizing your social circle. But money matters aren’t so easy this month. Look for chances to make a little extra cash if you can. Check out Rise to the Sun by Leah Johnson. Toni is reeling from the loss of her musician father and trying to figure out who she is before she starts college. Olivia is trying to bounce back from a breakup without relying on a new crush. Their paths collide at the Farmland Music and Arts festival, where their connection and just the right music gives them both what they need to move forward.
Virgo (August 23–September 22)
The Tiger Mom’s Tale by Lyn Liao Butler (July 6, Berkley Books)
Some of Virgos’ relationships need tending to this month. You love a to-do list, but getting caught up in your schedule may lead to conflict with your loved ones in July. Make a little time to be spontaneous, perhaps through a trip with family. A change in routine may even lead to a new business opportunity. Don’t let your comfortable patterns hold you back from something good! I recommend The Tiger Mom’s Tale by Lyn Liao Butler. Lexa grew up with her white mother and stepfather, estranged from her Taiwanese father, and never feeling like she truly belonged. When her father passes away, she inherits his wealth and must decide between claiming her place in his legacy in Taiwan or leaving her relatives to lose their home.
Libra (September 23–October 22)
A Woman of Intelligence by Karin Tanabe (July 20, St. Martin’s Press)
Give yourself a break, Libra. You work hard to make the people around you happy. In July, sit back and enjoy some of the good vibes you create for others. Your professional goals are quickly accomplished this month, leaving time to spend with the people you love. Romantic escapades may be ahead for you; follow your passion. It’s also a good time to take a little risk. You should read A Woman of Intelligence by Karin Tanabe. Katharina is the perfect 1950s Manhattan housewife with a pediatric surgeon husband and two sons. But as a former UN interpreter with an Ivy league education, she feels trapped by her newfound domesticity. So when the FBI asks her to become an informant through a former acquaintance with ties to the KGB, Katharina can’t resist a chance for adventure.
Scorpio (October 23–November 21)
Everyone in This Room Will Someday Be Dead by Emily R. Austin (July 6, Atria Books)
Get out of your head, Scorpio. Your expectations for yourself are more of a hindrance than a help this month. No matter how badly you want something, you can’t control all of your circumstances. Have patience at work, and avoid carrying your frustrations into family time. Your love life is a welcome distraction in July. Step out of your comfort zone and you may find new understanding. Check out Everyone in This Room Will Someday Be Dead by Emily R. Austin. Twentysomething lesbian atheist Gilda shows up at a nearby Catholic church after seeing an ad for free therapy. She’s accidentally interviewed to replace a recently deceased receptionist instead, and is too embarrassed to point out the mistake. When she accepts the job, she grows increasingly obsessed with her predecessor’s mysterious death.
Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)
Sword Stone Table: Old Legends, New Voices Edited by Swapna Krishna and Jenn Northington (July 13, Vintage)
Have you learned from your past mistakes, Sagittarius? July will test your memory by bringing back some familiar scenarios. If you don’t trust the advice of others, trust your own experience. This month will also provide opportunities for innovation. Your unique perspective can make all the difference. In love, open up and share a softer side. Vulnerability is a strength, not a weakness. I recommend Sword Stone Table: Old Legends, New Voices, edited by Swapna Krishna and Book Riot staff member Jenn Northington. These stories reimagine a more diverse, inclusive world of Arthurian legend, creating new ways for readers to find themselves in the classic tales. It includes pieces from beloved authors like Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Alexander Chee, Daniel M. Lavery, and many more.
Capricorn (December 22–January 19)
The Collection Plate by Kendra Allen (July 6, Ecco)
Listen closely, Capricorn. And not just to your gut. Family, friends, and colleagues have wisdom you need to succeed in July. Troubles at work and in money matters may seem insurmountable, but they can be handled with good advisors. Travel complications abound; triple-check your itineraries and pad your schedule with extra time. In love, let someone else take the lead this month. Check out The Collection Plate by Kendra Allen. These poems blend personal narrative with social commentary to explore the joy, pain, and underrepresented voices of Black womanhood in America. It’s a passionate, fresh, and deeply southern collection that introduces a new voice you won’t want to miss.
Aquarius (January 20–February 18)
Intimacies by Katie Kitamura (July 20, Riverhead)
Flex your social skills, Aquarius. You’re fascinated by other people this month. Family, old friends, acquaintances, and total strangers all have the power to teach you something new. This can be useful in reaching your goals, but maybe you have something to offer them in return as well. In love, passion is strong but fleeting. Ride the waves and learn the lessons from them with grace. You should read Intimacies by Katie Kitamura. After moving to The Hague for a job at the International Court, an interpreter finds herself on the outskirts of many strange dramas: a former president accused of war crimes, the marriage of a former lover, and a violent crime witnessed by a friend. It’s a strange and mesmerizing tale about language, understanding, and the role of strangers in our most intimate moments.
Pisces (February 19–March 20)
Ghost Forest by Pik-Shuen Fung (July 13, One World)
In July, Pisces will find revelations in quiet moments. It’s a pretty peaceful month for you, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be transformational. Your social circle will experience big changes in the coming weeks. You can help your friends adapt with grace. Personal lessons may be learned while traveling, particularly on the return journey. In love, July starts with fast-paced excitement but ends with calm bliss. Read Ghost Forest by Pik-Shuen Fung. The unnamed protagonist is part of a Chinese Canadian “astronaut” family; her father stayed in Hong Kong to work when the rest of the family immigrated. After her father’s death, the protagonist looks for a way to grieve while considering unresolved questions about their relationship.
Looking for more? Check out your April, May, and June horoscopes and book recommendations!