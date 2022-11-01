You Can Buy Joan Didion’s Art, Notebooks, Writing Desk, and Book Collection Right Now
Stair Galleries in Hudson, New York is hosting Joan Didion’s estate sale from now until November 15. Included in the sale are all kinds of Didion’s possessions, including her iconic sunglasses, unused notebooks, decorations and artwork, portraits of the author, and more.
Many of the lots are made up of her library, loosely divided by subject, including copies of her own books, books on photography, poetry, politics, and much more.
The most sought-after lot of her library is expected to be this one, her collection of favorite books.
I’m partial to this group of desk articles myself, which includes two photos of Didion along with a folk art typewriter music box.
You can also write with pens and paper that Didion herself used, along with other writing utensils. This was valued between $200-$400, but the bidding is already at $500. You can also bid on several of her electric typewriters.
This lot will be of special interest to library fans: it includes two New York Public Library Literary Lions 1985 glass paperweights and two medallions from the New York Public Library Literary Lions 10th Anniversary.
You can browse all 224 lots at Bidsquare. Currently, the bids begin at $25 for some lots, with the highest bid at $25,000.
You can read more about Joan Didion and the estate sale at the New York Times.
