two photos of Joan Didion and a small folk art typewriter
You Can Buy Joan Didion’s Art, Notebooks, Writing Desk, and Book Collection Right Now

Stair Galleries in Hudson, New York is hosting Joan Didion’s estate sale from now until November 15. Included in the sale are all kinds of Didion’s possessions, including her iconic sunglasses, unused notebooks, decorations and artwork, portraits of the author, and more.

a shelf of Joan Didion books
Joan Didion (Group One) from the Library of Joan Didion

Many of the lots are made up of her library, loosely divided by subject, including copies of her own books, books on photography, poetry, politics, and much more.

Joan Didion’s Favorite Books from the Library of Joan Didion

The most sought-after lot of her library is expected to be this one, her collection of favorite books.

a large wooden writing desk
American Oak, Walnut and Bird’s Eye Maple Partner’s Desk

Fellow writers might find inspiration with with her writing desk, expected to sell for $8,000-$12,000, though there are several other of her writing tables valued between $500-$900 as well.

two photos of Joan Didion and a folk art tiny typewriter music box
Group of Desk Articles

I’m partial to this group of desk articles myself, which includes two photos of Didion along with a folk art typewriter music box.

a photo of a blank notebooks, scissors, a box of pens, and containers of pushpins
Group of Writing Ephemera from the Desk of Joan Didion

You can also write with pens and paper that Didion herself used, along with other writing utensils. This was valued between $200-$400, but the bidding is already at $500. You can also bid on several of her electric typewriters.

a pair of New York Public Library Literary Lions paperweights and a pair of New York Public Library Literary Lions medallions
Group of New York Public Library Literary Lions Ephemera

This lot will be of special interest to library fans: it includes two New York Public Library Literary Lions 1985 glass paperweights and two medallions from the New York Public Library Literary Lions 10th Anniversary.

You can browse all 224 lots at Bidsquare. Currently, the bids begin at $25 for some lots, with the highest bid at $25,000.

You can read more about Joan Didion and the estate sale at the New York Times.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

