I love finding bookish goodies from my favorite books on Etsy. I was browsing the online store one day when I suddenly thought of looking up a well-loved author: Taylor Jenkins Reid. What I found on Etsy was a wide array of goodies inspired by Taylor Jenkins Reid’s books ranging from pins to sweatshirts to tote bags. Safe to say, I had to restrain myself lest I spent huge amounts of money! Regardless, I thought all those Taylor Jenkins Reid goodies were so good, I couldn’t keep them to myself. So today I’m going to show you 13 great knickknacks you can get on Etsy inspired by her books!

There’s one last thing to get out of the way before we jump right in. While browsing Etsy, I noticed that there are two books which have all kinds of goodies. The titles are probably obvious, but they were The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Daisy Jones & The Six. There were a couple of things from Malibu Rising as well, but the rest of her books don’t really have listings (yet). So this list for Taylor Jenkins Reid goodies will focus on those three books.

But without further ado, let’s jump right in!

Goodies for The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Remember Evelyn in her iconic green ball gown with this illustrated print. $16+

There’s nothing sweeter than this illustrated sweatshirt to show your love for Celia and Evelyn! Plus, you can choose from their six different colors. $36+

For those of us who love Evelyn’s kick-ass attitude, this is the tote bag. $23

Looking at one of Evelyn’s most romantic quotes on this beautiful metal pin will surely bring a smile to your face. $14

Look, it’s not like the OG cover isn’t gorgeous. But this illustrated dustjacket on your copy will definitely stand out! $18 Or you can print the digital file yourself. $5

Last but not least in this category, another beautiful print that depicts Evelyn and Celia in their iconic gowns. $7

Goodies for Daisy Jones & The Six I love that this looks like an actual concert shirt from the Aurora World Tour. Plus, the picture on the front is actually from the cast of the upcoming adaptation! $35

This retro tote bag imagines what a concert poster would’ve looked like for the band. $22

These colorful vinyl stickers simulate concert tickets! The listing has other options too, all Daisy Jones & The Six inspired. $4+

You can remind everyone that you’re your own main character with this embroidered crewneck. $57

Lastly on this category, these retro Aurora World Tour prints would look great on any wall! They’re sold separately with a cost of $14 each.

Goodies for Malibu Rising The two surfboards on this embroidered crewneck are enough to send you back to the beachy vibes of Malibu Rising. $35

Last but not least, this vinyl sticker that could very well be the sign for Nina’s restaurant! $4

