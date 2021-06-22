20 Must-Read Japanese Books by Women in Translation

I’m in awe of Yoko Ogawa and always excited to see her newest project — her range is incredible, from books like her touching novel The Housekeeper and the Professor to her terrifying collection of stories Revenge: Eleven Dark Tales, and now The Memory Police. On an unnamed island, objects are disappearing. First it’s small things that go missing and many of the people on the island are unaware of the changes. But it soon escalates and the citizens who can recall the lost objects live in fear of the Memory Police. Ogawa’s writing is always stunning — haunting in its own spare, powerful way — and The Memory Police is a masterful take on an Orwellian novel of state surveillance.