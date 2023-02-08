Start the Year Off Right With 14 New Manga Releases January-February 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I know it’s already February, but…welcome to 2023! For the past year, I’ve been really focusing on expanding my own manga horizons — and hopefully bringing at least some of that knowledge and enthusiasm here to Book Riot to help other readers expand theirs as well. The manga market over here in North America is ever-expanding, with more and more titles being licensed in English all the time. So this year, I’m hoping to level up my manga recommending to bring up-to-date new 2023 manga release information to readers each month. Since we’re starting a month late, this time around we’ve got a slightly heftier round up of new manga releases from both January and February!

To start the year off, we’ve got all kinds of options, like a cute slice-of-life series about a café visited by both humans and animals, a new supernatural action series from the creator behind Tokyo Ghoul, a realistic coming-of-age story about Japan’s comedy scene, and much more! With this wealth of options from these first couple months of the year, you’re bound to find a new 2023 manga release to match your reading tastes. So find yourself a comfy reading spot, and get ready to make 2023 your biggest manga year yet!

New January 2023 Manga Releases My Sister, the Cat by senko Nekota is a human who was adopted by a family of anthropomorphic cats after losing his mother as a child. Now a high schooler, Nekota is now completely acclimated to his furry family, including his adoptive younger sister, Neneko. Peek into the everyday happenings of this charming family in this unconventional but adorable slice-of-life series.

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari by Onigunsou Tsukumogami are old objects that are inhabited by spirits. Though these spirits are not necessarily always evil in nature, it is the job of the Saenome Clan to exorcize and send these spirits back to their own world to prevent trouble in the human world. Hyoma is a member of the clan and has a vendetta against tsukumogami due to them stealing something precious from him in the past. But when Hyoma is sent to live with Botan, a girl who shares her home with various tsukumogami, can he overcome his hatred or will he act on his vengeful feelings?

Under Ninja by Kengo Hanazawa Even today, ninja exist in Japan, employed by a special agency and living discreetly in plain sight. Kudo, a 17-year-old loser, is one such ninja, and he’s just received his first big assignment! With an anime adaptation set to premiere later this year, make sure you get a head start on this series.

The Stack Newsletter Sign up to The Stack to receive Book Riot Comic's best posts, picked for you. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Honey Lemon Soda by Mayu Murata Uka is a wallflower among wallflowers — she has no friends, keeps to herself, and is too afraid to even say hello to her classmates. Kai is just the opposite — he stands out with his lemon-colored hair, and doesn’t hesitate to say exactly what he’s thinking, even if it makes him come off as brash. As she starts to spend more time with Kai and his friends after he defends her from some bullies, Uka begins to find the courage and strength that was hidden inside herself all along.

Doomsday with My Dog by Yu Ishihara After civilization has fallen to ruin, the last human on earth is a teenage girl who wanders a post-apocalyptic Japan with her dog Haru. The pair journey around the land, encountering other animals (and even aliens!) along the way. Originally released via Twitter as a yonkoma web manga, Doomsday with My Dog is a light, easy read that shows a possible nice side to the end of the world.

Polar Bear Café by Aloha Higa Polar Bear’s café is a relaxing spot visited by both human and animal customers alike. This cute and quirky slice-of-life series follows Polar Bear’s day-to-day activities at the café as he serves and interacts with his customers. Among the café’s regulars whose daily lives we get to glimpse are a panda, a penguin, a grizzly, and more.

New February 2023 Manga Releases Show-ha Shoten! by Akinari Asakura and Takeshi Obata (February 7, VIZ Media) Though he loves comedy, Azemichi Shijimi only ever really makes jokes by submitting them anonymously to television and radio shows. But when former child actor Taiyo Higashikata ropes him into performing a comedy routine with him at their school festival, the two realize they make a great pair, and thus begin their endeavor to become Japan’s greatest comedy duo. Through this series, readers can expect to become immersed in the world of the Japanese comedy arts of manzai (akin to stand-up) and konto (akin to sketch). And for long-time manga readers, this is the latest work from illustrator Takeshi Obata of Death Note fame!

Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home by Utakata (February 14, Seven Seas) At the office, he’s got a cold and standoffish facade…but at home he’s an affectionate and loving husband and father! This sweet slice-of-life manga first gained popularity as a webcomic on the artist’s Twitter, and now has been compiled into full-color tankobon for all to enjoy.

Confessions of a Shy Baker by Masaomi Ito (Feb 14, LOVE x LOVE) After the urging of a coworker, Toshi decides to begin advertising his real estate company as LGBTQ-friendly. Though nervous that this move will lead to him being outed as gay, he knows it could be really helpful for those facing discrimination. With the support of his boyfriend Gonta, with whom he bakes delicious treats in his spare time, Toshi faces his fears and works to create a more inclusive business. This sweet manga was previously released digitally, but it will now be available in paperback!

The Girl That Can’t Get a Girlfriend by Mieri Hiranishi (Feb 14, VIZ Media) In this autobiographical manga, Mieri Hiranishi recounts her experiences as an awkward college student looking for love. With no dating experience and a long track record of unrequited crushes, Mieri is trying to find not just the butch woman of her dreams, but one who will actually like her back! This is a charming and heartfelt first-person account of love, heartbreak, and discovering what it means to be happy.

Choujin X by Sui Ishida (Feb 21, VIZ Media) From the creator of Tokyo Ghoul comes a new series that blends dark humor and supernatural horror. Though opposites in personality, Azuma and Tokio are best friends and are always together. One night, the two cross paths with a choujin, a supernatural being with monstrous abilities, and in order to escape with their lives, they have no other choice but to become choujin themselves.

SCRAMBLUES by mame march (Feb 21, LOVE x LOVE) Graphic designer Haru has just been put in charge of designing the CD jacket for the popular musician Eddie Astley. On the surface, Eddie is an intimidating guy, but Haru begins to see him for who he truly is as they spend more time together for work. Like Haru, mame march has had experience working as an art director in the music industry, making this not just a touching BL story, but also a love letter to the music world.

Mermaid Scales and the Town of Sand by Yoko Komori (Feb 21, VIZ Media) After her parents’ breakup, Tokiko moves with her father to live with her grandmother in a small town by the sea. As she tries to become accustomed to her new life, Tokiko’s memories of visiting the town years ago and being saved from drowning by a merman begin to resurface. But the other townspeople deny merpeople exist…will Tokiko be able to uncover the truth behind what is real and not?

The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife by Iwatobineko (Feb 28, Seven Seas) A workplace romcom with a supernatural spin, The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife is about, well, just that! Tounome is (you guessed it!) an invisible man who runs a detective agency employing both humans and non-humans alike. Though his invisibility comes in handy for his job, it has no effect on Yakou Shizuka, a blind woman who works at the agency and can always sense where Tounome is. Follow the pair as they navigate the ins and outs of office romance under the warm gaze of their unique coworkers.

For these new 2023 manga releases, I’ve focused on new series and single-volume manga. But if you’d like to learn about backlist and ongoing series, or just want more manga recommendations and musings in general, make sure to browse our full manga archive! And if you’re a newer reader trying to find the best place to start, look no further than our list of the best manga overall and our guide to the best ways to read them.