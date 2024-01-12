10 New January 2024 Book Club Picks, From GMA Book Club To Amor en Páginas

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

Welcome to a new year of more reading! If you’re curious to know what a bunch of great book clubs have selected this month or are looking to join a book club — as little or as much as you’re comfortable with, they’re all remote but one — you’re in the right place!

There’s something here for all reading tastes, including a cookbook that will have a kitchen conversation in Roxane Gay’s kitchen (Fun!). There’s also a lesbian romance to swoon over, a recent (depending on how you think of time) historical fiction set in the 1960s, a short story collection about girls and who they grow up to be, and a fantasy for fans of mythology.