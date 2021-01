Charity is a real-life fairy godmother, but she’s also a semi-normal teen girl. She is able to grant wishes because she can catch glimpses into the futures of her classmates. When one of her glimpses leads her astray and ends in catastrophe, Charity begins to seriously doubt herself…and then Noah, an ex of one of Charity’s past wish recipients, demands that she fix her mistakes, and suddenly she’s on a journey to figure out how her powers really work. As she falls for Caleb, Charity begins to wonder if she has the power to bring about her own happily ever after.