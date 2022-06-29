A Tale of Two Thors: Jane Foster vs. Thor Odinson

Thor Odinson

Thor Prime. Thor the First. However you want to refer to him, this is the original Thor, son of Odin. God of Thunder from Asgard. Here’s a quick refresher of his powers:

Strength: Thor is top tier in terms of strength, able to lift over 100 tons. Even in the MCU, he went toe-to-toe with Hulk twice and pushed Stormbreaker into Thanos’s chest. Strongest Avenger, indeed.

Speed: Thor is a god and can move like one, particularly when he winds up and throws Mjolnir, hanging on for the ride. With Stormbreaker’s ability to open the Rainbow Bridge, he moves even faster.

Durability: Thor doesn’t bleed very often. He’s been in major slugfests with every Marvel baddie imaginable, and usually has the upper hand. Even if a powerful being lands a blow, Odinson is able to shrug most of them off. He can also survive in space or in the direct path of dwarf star.

Lightning: God of Thunder. Lightning, too. In the MCU alone, we’ve seen him call down bolts of lightning from the heavens, channel it through his body and weapons, and even gather storms for his use.

Flight: In the Marvel Universe, Thor can fly without his hammer. Other than a lightning-infused spin move in Thor: Ragnarok, the MCU version of Thor only flies with the help of Mjolnir or Stormbreaker.

Immortality: As a god, Thor has lived and will continue to live for a very long time. Versions of him in the Marvel universe have survived for thousands of years beyond Earth and humanity. Even according to the old Norse mythology, Ragnarok is a cycle of death and rebirth, extending life even longer.

Weapons: Thor Odinson is worthy to wield Mjolnir, which is no small feat. He also crafted Stormbreaker in the MCU, which doesn’t seem to have worthiness requirements, but it’s an impressive axe, nonetheless.