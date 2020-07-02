Jane Austen’s Former Family Home is a Gorgeous Airbnb: Critical Linking, July 2, 2020
Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web, is sponsored by Book Riot’s TBR giveaway.
“If you’re having a hard time writing your novel, there are many ways to get those creative juices flowing. You could, for instance, attend a class, go for a walk, or sleep on it. If all else fails, there’s always turning a famous author’s home into your very own private writer’s cabin.”
Jane Austen + a colorful velvet couch is just so solidly in my wheelhouse. Adding to my travel bucket list!
“From Malcolm Gladwell’s hybrid audiobook/podcast to Jessica Simpson’s memoir with original music — these are the books you really need to listen to. Libro.fm — an audiobook service that splits profits with independent bookstores — has shared some of the most popular books that are read by the author. Here are 23 titles users (and booksellers) love.”
I started to list out some of my favorites and then I had a whole paragraph. I emphatically cosign so many of these!
“As streaming has increasingly become a home for prestige television, so too has it become a home for prestige adaptations. While beloved YA franchises and twisty thrillers are still the provenance of big-screen features, literary fiction is finding its niche on TV. The reason? Producers, agents, and executives are treating finding, pitching, and crafting these projects like a book club writ large.”
I dig this trend overall; some books are too complex to be chopped and screwed into a one-and-done film.