Quiz: Which Jane Austen Villain Are You?

Ready for a Jane Austen villain quiz? Jane Austen is known for her strong heroines and romances: what characters are more iconic that Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy? Or Emma Woodhouse and Mr. Knightly? But her villains are also perfectly crafted characters. In part because Austen understands that a villain doesn’t have to be evil, heavy-handed, or maniacally laughing while twirling their mustache. It an be a frenemy in disguise who tries to sabotage your relationship. Or a boring, snobbish man who imagines you are in love with him. Or a meddling in-law determined to destroy your engagement. These are the villains we are more likely to recognize from our everyday lives, and Austen writes them with a specificity and humor that makes these villains a delight to read about on the page.

It is part of why these books are so beloved and why so many Jane Austen retellings come out year after year. And why so many readers (including the one typing this post) feel so attached to her characters. But before you take this Jane Austen villain quiz, let me give you a warning. None of the outcomes are good. I mean, who wants to think about how they are similar to rogues like Mr. Wickham or Mr. Willoughby? Or haughty and domineering like Lady Catherine de Bourgh? Or a boring dolt like Mr. Elton? I will repeat myself. There are no good options. So proceed with the Jane Austen villain quiz at your own caution!

All Results

Oh no! You are Mr. Wickham from Pride and Prejudice. Charming, beautiful, great at conversations, and…a liar who doesn’t mind ruining lives to get what you want. The bright side is that there are no good options on this quiz.

Oh no! You are Caroline Bingley from Pride and Prejudice. Talented, fashionable, ambitious, and…a selfish, two-faced snob. The bright side is that there are no good options on this quiz.

Oh no! You are Lady Catherine de Bourgh from Pride and Prejudice. Confident, intelligent, loyal to your family, and…a rude, haughty busybody who meddles in everyone else's business. The bright side is that there are no good options on this quiz.

Oh no! You are Lucy Steele from Sense and Sensibility. Attractive, friendly, ambitious, and…a sneaky, manipulative liar. The bright side is that there are no good options on this quiz.

Oh no! You are Mr. Elton from Emma. Good looking, friendly, ambitious, and…a creepy, self-serving dullard. The bright side is that there are no good options on this quiz.

Oh no! You are Mr. Willoughby from Sense and Sensibility. Good looking, intelligent, adventurous, romantic, and…a selfish, disloyal scoundrel. The bright side is that there are no good options on this quiz.

Don’t blame me if you don’t like the results! I warned you. And you can take the quiz as many times as you want…there are no good choices. For more fun quizzes try taking the hardest Jane Austen quiz or finding out which Bennet sister from Pride and Prejudice or Jane Austen secondary character you are.