18 Jane Austen T-Shirts To Wear with Pride & No Prejudice

The best thing about acquiring merch is that you can actually choose to showcase your love for something, while at the same time investing in an item you can give good use to on a daily basis. Personally, T-shirts and socks are always my go-to when I want to own something related to my favourite book, or series, or band, because these are things I wear daily and that I end up needing to replace more often.

As I was looking for Emma merch for this post I put together for Book Riot a couple of weeks ago, I stumbled upon truly gorgeous T-shirts inspired by the works of Jane Austen, and I promise it was a struggle not just to add everything to my cart. But alas, while I had to make some choices, I figured I could always let our readers see the beautiful T-shirts you can find out there if you are a fan of Austen. They can be a great conversation starter, and a tool to signal your love for something and find like-minded people.

Below are the cutest T-shirts I stumbled upon; I hope it inspires you to purchase some Austen merch to showcase with pride.

This T-shirt featuring an Austen book stack is absolutely gorgeous, and the best news is that it is available in several colours, so you can choose which one fits you best. $23+

“In vain have I struggled. It will not do. My feelings will not be repressed. You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you.” I mean, I can’t think of a more perfect proposal, and that’s exactly what you get with this shirt. $25+

Staying on Mr. Darcy’s merch, this is the perfect T-shirt to wear on a night out when you just want to have fun with your friends and not be bothered by strangers trying to flirt. Or maybe, you’ll find a handsome person pointing at your shirt and end up finding your own Darcy. One can dream. $15+

If you like merch that is a bit more subtle, this Darcy And Sons T-shirt is the right option for you at $25+. Or…

This T-shirt with 5 dresses representing each of the sisters in Pride and Prejudice, with the book’s opening line underneath, holds a special place in my heart. $15+

This Pemberley T-shirt that will leave P&P fans with a smile on their face. “Visit Pemberley, they said. He won’t be home, they said.” $20+

I know what you’re thinking: is this Pride and Prejudice merchandising only? And the answer is: absolutely not! Although P&P is what’s most available out there, there is more to find, like this Emma quote tee. $18+

This cute T-shirt has part of the same quote, but more simple, and with an outline. $21

There’s also this gorgeous option with a very beautiful print of Wentworth’s love letter. $25+

“If a book is well written I always find it too short” is a line a lot of readers will agree with. With this T-shirt you’ll be able to carry the line around. $24+

I love everything about this floral tee, from the quote to the beautiful flowers around it. $30+.

I adore Charlotte Lucas and this quote is so relatable! I actually laughed when I stumbled upon this T-shirt. $26+

This T-shirt has a simpler quote, same meaning, and it’s gorgeous. It costs $35+

T-shirts with known names like this one are super simple, and yet they are so meaningful, that they might be my favourite type of merch. This Austen heroines tee goes for $15+

For the obstinate, headstrong girls, the T-shirt we’ve all been waiting for. $23

You didn’t think I was going to finish this post without one of the most iconic modern symbols of Austen’s literature (despite the fact that it only happened in the 2005 movie adaptation), did you? Of course not. You can now have this moment forever in a T-shirt for $22+

It was great fun to collect all these T-shirts in one post, and I hope at least some of these will make their way into your wardrobe!

