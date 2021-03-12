6 Brand New And Upcoming Jane Austen Retellings

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Can we, in good conscience, claim that we have had enough Jane Austen in our lives? We cannot! But while Austen’s stories are timeless, a little twist never hurt anyone, and we love to see our favourite characters in a different setting, facing new challenges.

This list contains six brand new and upcoming Jane Austen retellings. Buy them at your favourite indie bookstore, request them at your library, or preorder them, but don’t miss any of these amazing titles!

Where The Rhythm Takes You by Sarah Dass Everyone around Reyna seems to be finding their way in life, including Aiden, her first love, who left Tobago to pursue a music career two years ago. Now, Aiden returns to Tobago with his band and a Grammy, and he is staying at The Plumeria, Reyna’s family seaside resort. To Reyna’s dismay, he doesn’t seem to be alone… Where The Rhythm Takes You is a Persuasion retelling, and it comes out in May.

Pudge & Prejudice by A. K. Pittman Some titles are more telling than others, and it’s easy to figure out which books inspired this retelling. Pudge & Prejudice takes place in 1984, and Elyse Nebbit has just moved to Northfield Texas High School. When Elyse’s older sister starts dating the football’s team captain, Elyse develops an interest in his best friend Billy, but her insecurities regarding her body make things a little difficult. Luckily, Elyse has a little help from her sister and her friends.

Fresh by Margot Wood Elliot McHugh knows exactly what she wants in life, and that’s why she isn’t bothered about choosing a major when there’s so much more to experience first, such as making new friends, partying, and sex. But as the finals of her freshman year approach and Elliot gets a closer look at her life, it is clear that things are far from her expectations, and she needs to find a way to make everything fall into place again. This Emma retelling comes out in August.

A Taste For Love by Jennifer Yen In an attempt at improving her relationship with her mum, Liza agrees to judge the junior baking competition hosted by her mum’s bakery, but she soon realises that the contestants in the competition are not random choices: they are all young Asian American men chosen by her mum as prospective partners. Liza wants her mother’s approval to depend on more than her love life, but things take a turn for the worse when she finds herself falling for one of the contestants, James Wong.

Pride & Premeditation by Tirzah Price Lizzie wants to prove her value as a lawyer, but in a world dominated by men, this is no easy task. When Mr Bingley is incarcerated, Lizzie tries to convince him that she is capable of solving the murder to prove his innocence, but so many things are against her, including Mr. Darcy, Bingley’s official lawyer. This novel was written by our own Book Riot contributing editor Tirzah Price, and you won’t want to miss it! It comes out in April, and it’s the first on a series of Austen retellings.

Talia Hibbert, well known for her Brown sisters series (Get A Life, Chloe Brown) also has an Austen retelling coming out, named Skybriar. There aren’t many details about this yet, or a cover, but we know that it will be a trilogy, and it is set to come out in 2022. Keep your eyes peeled for that one too!

