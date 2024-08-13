SFF Promotions It’s here! The stunning finale to Alexandra Bracken’s bestselling Silver in the Bone series! Vivek Patel Aug 13, 2024 Vivek Patel Staff Writer View All posts by Vivek Patel You Might Also Like 12 of the Funniest Science Fiction and Fantasy Books These are the Winners of the 2024 Hugo Awards The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week What If?: 8 Thought-Provoking Books that Explore the Possibilities 4 Overrated Sci-Fi Classics (and 4 to Read Instead)