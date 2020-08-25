It’s Environmental Lit Day!

Whether you call it enviro-lit or cli-fi, whether it’s nonfiction or fiction, whether they make weather puns (heh!) or take a more serious tone, there are so many amazing books out there about or featuring the world around us. We humans are just one small piece of a great big world, one that we’re fighting to save, so today we’re celebrating environmental lit across genres.

Find out if ecopoetry is the thing you’re missing in your life; get the best picture books to introduce your little ones to the environment and our impact on it; learn to cook sustainably; get some ecologically inclined manga recommendations. Today’s posts include all these and then some, and we wish you and your TBR joy while you explore! (And don’t forget to hug a tree—or your houseplant—when you’re done.)

Today 8 of the Best Novels About Environmental Disasters While not exactly comforting, these novels about environmental disasters, including cli-fi and solar punk, will give you much to think on.

Today 8 Works of Hopeful Climate Fiction Hopeful climate fiction? Yes, really. These novels acknowledge disaster but also our capacity to endure it.

Today What is Ecopoetry? 5 Excellent Works to Get You Started Rather than rely upon grand scenes of nature unfolding for the observer, ecopoetry strips away the illusion of our observer status.

Today 10 Environmentalist Cookbooks and Guides for a More Sustainable Kitchen Find the right ingredients for great meals and environmental awareness with these environmentalist cookbooks and guides, like La Vida Verde by Jocelyn Ramirez.

Today What Aldo Leopold Taught Me About Nature A reader on how the works of writer and conservationist Aldo Leopold shifted her relationship with nature, and books by like-minded authors.

Today Environmentalist Heroes: 5 Biographies and Memoirs Get inspired by these great nonfiction books about environmentalists who have advocated to preserve and protect the natural world, including titles like Unbowed by Wangari Maathi.

Today 10 Picture Books for the Budding Environmentalist Looking for a way to talk to your children about climate change and environmental activism? Try these picture books about the environment.

Today 8 Manga With Environmental Themes Ecological topics regularly appear in manga, sometimes in surprising ways. Check out these manga with environmental themes to see how!

Today 10 Works of Environmental Literature From Around the World If you’re looking for compelling works of fiction set in far flung places, pick up one of these novels about the environment set around the world, such as The Ministry of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy.