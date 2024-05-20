The Gayest Books: Inside America’s First Gay Mail-Order Book Service

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In an age where books are sold at our fingertips from a variety of retailers, both online and physical, it’s easy to forget that books catering to all audiences and markets were not always widely available. Indeed, while queer bookstores are still few and far between and cater to a niche demographic, queer books and those representing marginalized communities are still much easier to access now than even a decade ago. But it wasn’t always this way. What was a queer person to do in the ignorant and uneducated years of decades past when queer literature was declared obscene? In the 1950s and 1960s, an era when male homosexuality was illegal, it was exceedingly rare to find media of any kind, including literature, where queer people of all stripes were not portrayed as mentally ill or as villains simply because they were not heterosexual. And, if they weren’t portrayed as mentally ill or criminally reckless, queer characters were still most likely the punchline of every and any joke. Oh, and they also almost always suffered violent and tragic endings.

But once upon a time, in the late 1940s, one publisher started a contest that would secretly shift the queer landscape significantly. In 1949, Greenberg Publishers released Nial Kent’s The Divided Path, a coming-of-age novel that also happened to be a coming-out story. Unlike the portrayal of homosexual characters at that time, this novel was considered to have a hopeful ending, and, according to David K. Johnson’s Buying Gay, Greenberg described it as “the most forthright homosexual novel of the century.” Brandt Aymar, The Dividing Path’s editor and the openly gay vice president of Greenberg Publishers, was aware that most novels with any homosexual themes often ended in tragedy, so the publisher decided to launch a contest seeking customer input, with a $400 cash prize. In an advertisement announced in periodicals, college newspapers, and trade journals, they wrote: “Many will think this should not happen. We want your opinion, because your opinion, along with those of many other readers, may establish a new writing trend in novels on this subject.” The subject, of course, being gay books. “Rapidly growing interest in the subject of homosexuality has made novels on this theme a big seller,” stated Aymar. Even gay-themed books with more tragic endings, like The City and the Pillar by Gore Vidal, were still high in sales, so the editor saw the large potential in queer books that ended on a more optimistic note. Aymar even ordered a dust jacket for the book that made it clear to gay people that this book was about them; it featured an effeminate man gazing at a more conventionally masculine man. His master plan? He sent advance reader copies to a select few in the largest cities in the United States, encouraging them to “show it at gay bars and talk it up.” He targeted bookstores where previous gay-themed books, however problematic they were, had sold well. Considering being an out gay man was against the law, as were most gay bars, this was quite a bold move from a historical standpoint. As such, Greenberg’s contest for readers’ input was a huge success, receiving more than 500 entries, almost all of which advocated for a happy ending for the gay characters as well as more “open and intelligent” conversations about homosexuality. Although critical reviews of The Dividing Path were unsurprisingly negative, the sales spoke for themselves — by 1955, the novel had sold over 130,000 copies. As a result, readers and merchants were thirsty for more. One library owner in Massachusetts even had to admit the staggering popularity of The Dividing Path: “Customers have been after me to get a few ‘so-called’ gay books.” Looking back, it wasn’t surprising that a publisher like Greenberg had acquired a book like Nial Kent’s since they had a long history of publishing gay-themed books, dating back to the “pansy craze” of New York’s Depression-era (Twilight Men by André Tellier and Better Angel by Richard Meeker were big sellers back then). They weren’t limited to gay male stories, either, having published an English translation of the German lesbian novel Scorpion by Anna Elisabet Weirauch. It was ultimately Aymar’s idea again to start keeping a list of customers, known in code as the “H” list, who were specifically interested in books on homosexuality. He started sending advance publicity announcements to people on the list, letting them know which gay books they had available, and would follow up with them not only to get their opinions but to ask for the names and addresses of their friends with similar requests.