The Most Influential Fantasy Books of the 1980s

The 1980s were a wild time for fantasy. The 1960s and 1970s saw a boom in storytelling, but it was the 1980s that made it mainstream and, with that, gave it the opportunity to really push the boundaries and create a whole new generation of influence and inspiration. Dungeons & Dragons was reaching its peak, along with the ridiculousness of "satanic panic." Magic was not limited to medieval times, and fantastic world-building didn’t have to be made with serious faces and contemplation. And we finally saw some diversity in our characters (if not always with our creators).

The 1980s were also known for creating cult classics. There are so many great stories that originated from the 1980s yet didn’t attract high popularity stats until many years later. This was especially common with films; however, you will find many books on this list that influenced future fantasy novels and movies. Films like Howl’s Moving Castle or video games such as Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have all been touched by 1980s fantasy books. We wouldn’t have Good Omens without the witty insight of Terry Pratchett and his comic fantasy series, The Colour of Magic.

