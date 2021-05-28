Industrial Bookshelves and Bookends To Make a Rustic Reading Nook

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The industrial style aesthetic is inspired by warehouses that were converted into lofts, made popular in the late 2000s. It’s usually associated with raw materials (like exposed bricks and piping), open space, neutral colors, and metal finishings. There’s some overlap with shabby chic and the farmhouse aesthetic.

There are lots of shelving strategies that utilize an industrial aesthetic, whether you want a home library that matches the rest of your decor or you want these shelves to add some visual interest to a more neutral home layout. Weathered wood is associated with this look, but I didn’t want to stray too far into farmhouse territory, so these shelves have a metal — and especially metal piping — element.

There are industrial bookshelves options here to house the bulk of a home library or just a few books tucked into a corner. I also found a few different options that incorporate a lamp or reading light to make it multifunctional. These Edison bulbs are sure to be eye-catching, so you can store your conversation starter books with them!

Let’s start with the larger bookcases, and then get into the smaller shelves and bookends. No matter what space you have available, you’ll be able to find at least one to match!

Industrial Bookshelves

Starting with the heavy hitters, this industrial bookcase is available in 4–6 shelf versions with a choice of finish. $428–601

Or you can go with this wall shelf, available in 3 or 4 shelves 80 or 100 cm long, with a variety of shelf colors to choose from. $317–499

If you have a smaller amount of books to show off, you might want to go with this 4-shelf system connected with piping. $279

Or there’s this three shelf industrial bookshelf, available in symmetrical or asymmetrical versions. $189–196

This two shelf version adds to the industrial look with valves and a pressure gauge. Available in a variety of woods and finishes from 20″ to 25″. $205–250

If you have a small amount of books to put on it, you can skip the wood plank entirely and get this pipe bookshelf! $42

This industrial pipe bookshelf can fit quite a few books in a small space! $100

On the other hand, if you’ve got some wall space to cover, get this large iron pipe wall shelf instead! $135

This shelf has lighting built in! It’s a custom piece, available with 2–3 shelves and 1–2 lights with a variety of finishes. $382

Or you can get this simpler one shelf version. The pipe can be black, gold, or silver-colored. $180

This one is a lamp first, bookshelf second — perfect for keeping your immediate TBR on. $155

Industrial Bookends

Continuing with the light bulb theme, these are wooden bookends with an Edison lightbulb on one end and a pipe on the other end. $53–68

One last reading lamp! This one is a pipe figure with a lightbulb head made to rest on your TBR stack. $90

These bookends are made from brass pipe fittings. $55

There are a lot of versions of pipe bookends available! This is a vintage pair. $50

These industrial cast bookends are also available in black. $40

Here are some black industrial sculptural bookends. $85

There are a few different options for bookends made from old train tracks! This pair is $65