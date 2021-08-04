15 Amazing Indigenous Bookstagram Accounts to Follow

One of my reading goals for 2021 is to read 50 books by Indigenous authors. I already had a ton of books by Indigenous authors on my TBR, but one of the first places I turned for more recs was Indigenous Bookstagram. There are so many amazing Indigenous Bookstagram accounts out there! Thanks to these dedicated readers and their reviews, I’ve read so many amazing Indigenous books, and added a truly unruly amount to my TBR.

This list includes Indigenous Bookstagrammers from many Nations, all of whom focus on different kinds of books. But this is just the tip of the iceberg. If you check out the #IndigenousBookstagram hashtag, you’ll find a whole lot more accounts worth following.

Keep in mind that not all of these Bookstagrammers review exclusively Indigenous books. Reading reviews of Indigenous books by Indigenous reviewers is important, and many of these accounts do focus on Indigenous lit. But no one from a marginalized community is obligated to only write or talk about that community. You’ll find tons of Indigenous lit by following these creators — but that’s not nearly all you’ll find!

Individual Indigenous Bookstagram Accounts to Follow

Dani Sally-Anne @Thunderbirdwomanreads Dani is a Red River Anishinaabe Bookstagrammer and advocate. She posts thoughtful reviews of mostly Indigenous books, with a focus on memoir and literary fiction. She clearly puts so much care into her reviews, and I pretty much always want to read everything she writes about. She also highlights Indigenous artists and businesses. Now she also has a Patreon with even more bookish content!

Erin @erins_library Erin is a Lingít Alaskan actor and Bookstagrammer. She reviews a lot of Indigenous lit, as while as lots of other lit — you’ll find a wonderfully eclectic mix of contemporary fiction, sci-fi and fantasy, romance, nonfiction, and more on her page. Come for the gorgeous natural settings she uses as backdrops for her photos; stay for the amazing book reviews.

Mallory Whiteduck @nativegirlsreading Mallory is a member of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg Nation and a Bookstagrammer based in the Hudson Valley. She reviews Indigenous lit in many genres, and she also hosts the #NativeLiteratureChallenge. Definitely follow Mallory if you’re ready for your TBR to explode. Just look at the stack below!

Laney Beaulieu @laney.boggs.reads Laney Beaulieu is a Denededline and Metis Bookstagrammer. She usually posts straight-up reviews, and sometimes she includes earrings in her photos, which makes me want to stare at them forever. She mostly reviews adult books, but also posts about Indigenous children’s books sometimes!

Pip @littleblackduckbooks Pip is an aromantic, asexual, agender First Nations Australian Aboriginal Yuin. They use their account to celebrate First Nations Australian literature, and to discuss “what I’m reading and what I’m thinking; the things I love and the things I want to see change in the world/worlds I live and read in, real and imagined.” There is so much incredible First Nations Australian lit out there, and Pip’s account is a great place to learn where to start with it. It’s a nice mix of reviews, wrap-ups, lists, and recommendations.

Dani @dh.trujillo Dani is a Xicana & NDN bookstgrammer who reviews books across a wide variety of genres. She posts both glowing reviews and more critical ones, and I always appreciate the honesty and care she puts into them. I always enjoying reading her reviews of books I’ve already read; they usually offer me a different perspective.

Destiny @myhoneyreads Destiny is a Latinx and Indigenous queer spoonie and writer based in California. If you’re into soothing photos of books, cozy sweaters, mugs of coffee, and blankets, you’ll want to follow them. Their reviews are also excellent, of course, and their posts are often personal and always feel genuine.

Lelah @theprosepantry Lelah is an Indigenous Bookstagrammer exploring the connections between food and literature. If you enjoy food as much as you enjoy books, you are going to want to follow this account. She pairs her book reviews with food, and writes a bit about why, sometimes sharing recipes or tidbits about the foods she highlights. It’s honestly one of my favorite Bookstagram accounts. It always makes me hungry for books and food!

Sasha @anishinaabekwereads Sasha is an Ojibwe Bookstagrammer and member of the White Earth Anishinaabekwe Nation. They review books across many genres. You’ll find tons of great recs for Indigenous books on her page, as well as plenty of Indigenous and non-Indigenous sci-fi, fantasy, romance, and more.

Michelle Huber @thor.wants.another.letter Michelle is an Oglala Lakota Bookstagrammer. She posts book reviews, as well as updates about bullet journaling and snail mail. If you enjoy bookish content that not just about reviews, this is a great account to follow.

Indigenous-Owned Bookstores and Book Club Accounts to Follow

There are a ton of amazing Indigenous Bookstagrammers out there, and some of them also run book clubs or own bookstores! Book clubs are a great way to discover new books and connect with other readers interested in Indigenous lit. The following are just a few of of the book clubs out there founded and run by Indigenous readers and writers.

Erin and Dani’s Book Club @erinanddanisbookclub Dani of @thunderbirdwomanreads and Erin of @erins_library have teamed up to create a book club that focuses on books by Indigenous authors. This year’s theme is Indigenous memoirs, and they pick a new one each month. You’ll find lots of posts about their current reads on their page, and you can also join their monthly Zoom book discussions.

Indigenous Book Club @indigbookclub Indigenous Book Club is a book club dedicated to reading books by Indigenous authors, founded by Carolann Jane Duro Mataweer. Members vote on what books to read, and there have several online discussions about each book. Their Instagram page includes posts about the books, as well as links to online writing by Indigenous authors and recommendations for lots of great Indigenous lit.

Raven Reads @raven_reads Raven Reads is an Indigenous-owned book subscription box. Their page is going to make you want to subscribe to the box, but even if you can’t swing it, they’re still worth a follow. In addition to posting about amazing books by Indigenous authors, they feature lots of products (bookish goods, art, tea, clothing, and more) made by Indigenous artists, creators, and business owners.

Blackfulla Bookclub @blackfulla_bookclub Blackfulla Bookclub is an online initiative created by two First Nations Australian readers. They feature lots of book reviews, as well as other content relating to Black and First Nations Australian history and culture.

Massy Books @massybooks Massy Books is an Indigenous and woman-owned bookstore in Vancouver. Their feed is full of amazing bookish content, including lots of book lists and recommendations for Indigenous lit in every genre.

