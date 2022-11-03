With the pandemic having such a drastically negative affect on small businesses, the book world held its breath and waited to see how this would affect independent bookstores. Indie bookstores adapted remarkably well through online ordering and curbside pickup, but no one knew what the outcome would be for brick and mortar stores years into the pandemic.

The numbers are in, and the news is this: indie bookstores are thriving.

The New York Times reported an impressive rally after the slump of book sales in 2020, and a good 80% of bookseller respondents to a survey put out by the American Booksellers Association said that profits were up in 2021 from 2019-2020. Since our last post on indie bookstores to shop at online, penned by Christine Hoxmeier, over 300 new independent bookstores have opened. The even better news: many of these new indie bookstores are owned and operated by booksellers of color.

This post is an updated guide on our 2020 list of indie bookstores you can shop at from anywhere online because they’ll ship anywhere, with a selection of bookstores from each U.S. state. Now more than ever is a perfect time to shop indie, and the increase in online availability means that we can support local bookstores from areas we can’t readily access. This is by no means an exhaustive list (we’d be here all day), but a concentrated effort to highlight a diverse list of established and new independent bookstores that support online ordering, as well as bookstores that have expanded their online ordering selections.

Happy book buying!

Alabama Burdock Book Collective (Birmingham) This intersectional feminist bookstore offers online ordering for their array of subjects on activism, environmentalism, gender, immigrant justice, and more. Ernest & Hadley Booksellers (Tuscaloosa) They offer a number of books available for online ordering to ship directly to your home. Thank You Books (Birmingham) They offer a large selection for online ordering, and their filter feature also handily tells you how many titles they have available online per subgenre.

Alaska Fireside Books (Palmer) Their online shop indicates which titles they currently have in-store that are available to ship. Homer Books (Homer) Shop their virtual bookshop for delivery right to your home.

Arizona Antigone Books (Tucson) Call or order online to have any of their available books listed shipped directly to you. Bright Side Bookshop (Flagstaff) Browse their online offerings and have your selections shipped directly to you! Changing Hands (Tempe) Order online from their wide selection of books, which is nicely grouped into fun categories such as staff picks, indie bestsellers, LGBTQ+ reads, and more.

Palabras Bilingual Bookstore (Phoenix) This Mexican American owned bookstore now offers online ordering for their diverse collection of books. The Poisoned Pen Bookstore (Scottsdale) Their online inventory directly reflect what they have available in their store for shipment.

Arkansas Once Upon A Time Books (Springdale) They have a huge online inventory of children’s books available for shipment to your home. Two Friends Books (Bentonville) Browse their list of online offerings from a wide selection of genres to have ordered directly to your home. Wordsworth Books (Little Rock) Start with their bookseller-curated book lists and then check out their larger online collection, available for shipping anywhere.

California Arkipelago Books (San Francisco) This Filipino-owned bookstore stocks a selection of Filipino fiction and nonfiction books available for online ordering.

Eastwind Books of Berkeley (Berkeley) Eastwind Books of Berkeley, which offers a wide selection of Asian American literature, offers free shipping for online orders over $50 Flashlight Books (Walnut Creek) Offering a delightful list of online orders, categorized into children’s, teen, fiction, and nonfiction categories that each offer even more filter options for subgenres. Green Apple Books (San Francisco) Their online ordering is broken into curated reading selections that include staff picks, signed books, used books, and more.

Loving Me Books (Reseda) Founded by behavioral therapist Angela Nesbitt, Loving Me Books specializes in carrying a wide range of diverse children’s books for all age groups, and offers their huge catalog for online ordering. Marcus Books (Oakland) This Black-owned bookstore offers a wide variety of books by Black writers, poets, and activists that are available online. Mysterious Galaxy Books (San Diego) Shipping for their online ordering is free for orders over $50, and they also offer custom bookish care packages and monthly genre book crates! Northtown Books (Arcata) Shop from their staff picks and other curated lists to have books shipped to your home.

Poet’s Corner Bookshop (Duncan Mills) They not only have their poetry and book selections available online, but you can also order gifts, candles, book accessories, chocolate, and more. Reparations Club (Los Angeles) This Black woman-owned bookstore offers a wide variety of books by Black authors available for online ordering. Russo’s Books (Bakersfield) They offer free shipping for online orders over $40. The Book Catapult (San Diego) Peruse their staff picks and new releases, as well as games and cards that are all available for online ordering. The Last Bookstore (Los Angeles) Their online store is massive, and in addition to also selling cool bookish swag, The Last Bookstore offers curated book bundles at different price points for a wide variety of genres.

The Salt Eaters Bookshop (Inglewood)

This new Black woman-owned bookstore that emphasizes Black feminist and nonbinary literature offers a curated list of books to order online from, including new releases, Black visual art literature, new releases, and more.

Colorado Old Firehouse Books (Fort Collins) They offer a full-service web store for online ordering. Tattered Cover (Denver) The largest independent bookstore chain in the state has plenty of books available for online ordering. The Bookies (Denver) They’ve made their entire inventory available for online ordering, and the filtering options helpfully tell you how many of which books they currently have in stock for shipping directly to you.

Delaware Bethany Beach Books (Bethany Beach) They offer a selection of adult and children’s book titles for online ordering, and also run a book subscription serviced called The Book Drop. Browseabout Books (Rehoboth Beach) Browse their staff picks and indie next bestsellers available online.

D.C. East City Bookshop Shop their online selection for home shipment, and don’t forget to check out their customized book bundles! MahoganyBooks Black-owned and family-run MahoganyBooks is a unique case where it began as an online bookstore and opened up a brick and mortar bookshop in 2017. Their online offerings are a vast variety of books by, about, and for people of the African diaspora. Politics and Prose Shop their curated lists available for online ordering, which includes featured fiction and nonfiction, poetry, politics and current events, as well as biography and history and more. Solid State Books They offer a selection of their inventory via Bookshop for online ordering.

Florida Altamira Libros (Miami) Shop their online Spanish language book collection to ship directly to your home. Books & Books (Miami) Shop their online store for signed books, indie next list picks, and more for home delivery. Chamblin Bookmine (Jacksonville) They have an incredibly robust selection available for online ordering that includes books you might not find anywhere else.

Georgia A Capella Books (Atlanta) Local deliveries ship free after $30, and you’ll find their entire inventory available online for home delivery! Birdsong Books (Locust Grove) This Black woman-owned bookstore has a large book selection available for online ordering, which includes vintage books, Christian living and devotionals, and an entire category for books under five dollars.

Charis Books (Decatur) This feminist bookstore gives you a few different ways to browse their online ordering options: through curated lists as well as more detailed booklist filtering options to find what you’re looking for. Eagle Eye Book Shop (Decatur) Free shipping available for online orders above $10! FoxTale Book Shoppe (Woodstock) Shop their online inventory for shipment to your home. The Story Shop (Monroe) Peruse their delightful children’s literature selection available for online ordering. They also offer book boxes with surprise books!

Hawaii Basically Books (Hilo) They provide a carefully curated list of their inventory online for ordering, which includes books on Hawaiian culture, history, literature, and more. Kona Bay Books (Kailua-Kona) Shop their online inventory by category, which includes a curated featured lists of Hawaiian fiction and nonfiction.

Idaho Well~Read Moose (Coeur d’Alene) Browse their online selection and have your picks shipped directly to you. They also offer bookish gift boxes and book subscriptions for adults and children!

Illinois Anderson’s Bookshop (Naperville) One of the most well-known independent bookstores in the nation has a vast amount of books available for online ordering. Bookends & Beginnings (Evanston) They have online ordering available for a good amount of their inventory.

City Lit Books (Chicago) This Logan Square bookstore offers curated lists of their online inventory for shipping directly to your home, as well as vast filtering options to let you know what they currently have in stock. Los Amigos Books (Berwyn) Shop their wide array of bilingual and Spanish language books, with an emphasis on children’s fiction and nonfiction literature. Madison Street Books (Chicago) Shop their online store, which tells you what they have in stock and how many titles in each category.

The Sly Fox (Virden) This bookstore near Springfield offers a unique online selection of local authors and history, cookbooks, out of print books, and more on their website as well as their Bookshop page. Volumes Books (Chicago) Shop their themed lists of online inventory, as well as staff picks and bookstore merch. Women & Children First (Chicago) This Andersonville bookstore offers themed book bundles and subscriptions, and you can shop their online inventory through recommendation lists and general browsing.

Indiana Brain Lair Books (South Bend) This Black woman-owned children’s bookstore categorizes its online inventory by an amazing selection of book lists covering everything from graphic novels to Native voices to South Asian kid lit and more. Indy Reads Books (Indianapolis) Shop their Bookshop online store for their in-store inventory, which includes themed lists and store merch.

Morgenstern Books (Bloomington) Indiana’s largest indie bookstore has a selection of books available on their Bookshop.org site ready for online ordering and shipment, broken into fun themed book lists. Turn the Page (Westfield) Order from their online inventory with Bookshop, and don’t forget to check out their quarterly subscription boxes! Wild Geese Bookshop (Franklin) Shop their Bookshop.org site for a curated selections of reads that they will ship to your home.

Iowa Dog Eared Books (Ames) Shop their inventory available for shipment directly to your home from their Bookshop.org site. Dragonfly Books (Decorah) Their complete inventory is available online for ordering and shipping directly to your home.

Pageturners Bookstore (Indianola) Shop their new and used online inventory for online ordering, which also lets you know how many copies of each book they have in stock. River Lights Bookstore (Dubuque) They have a special selection of recommended reads and local authors available for online ordering. The Book Shoppe (Boone) Peruse their Bookshop.org site for online ordering, which includes lists of staff picks and genre recommendations.

Kansas Eighth Day Books (Wichita) Their online inventory, along with their brick and mortar offerings, focus on religious studies, philosophy, classical texts, and more. Paper June Books (Topeka) This bookstore specializes in children’s literature, and their online ordering provides a fun slection of what they stock in store for shipment to your home. Rainy Day Books (Fairway) Order books online through their site, and check out their gift boxes to receive personally curated reading selections by genre.

Kentucky Carmichael’s Bookstore (Louisville) Shop their curated lists for online ordering, as well as gifts, puzzles, and games. Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington) Shop their inventory online for shipment directly to your home.

Louisiana Blue Cypress Books (New Orleans) Free shipping for online orders over $50! Cavalier House Books (Denham Springs) Order books online from their site, as well as gifts, games, and toys. Garden District Bookshop (New Orleans) Their online inventory is available to ship directly to your home. Tubby & Coo’s (New Orleans) Shop from their curated lists on Bookshop.org site, which emphasizes queer literature, diverse authors, and social justice.

Nonesuch Books (South Portland) They have their entire inventory available online for shipment, including their used fiction and sale titles. Print: A Bookstore (Portland) Browse their online inventory for home shipment, which is sorted by category and staff curated lists. They also offer book bundles! Sherman’s (Boothbay Harbor) Access their online inventory, which includes the stock they have in their store locations across Maine, for shipment to your home. The Briar Patch (Bangor) Shop a portion of their in-store inventory on their website. Free shipping for local deliveries over $20!

Maryland Atomic Books (Baltimore) Order books and comics from their online inventory. Charm City Books (Baltimore) Their entire in-store selection is available online to ship directly to your home. Third Eye Comics (Annapolis) They have a huge selection of comics, manga, games, and toys available for online ordering.

Brookline Booksmith (Brookline) Shop their online collections of themed list, staff picks, and more. Papercuts Bookshop (Boston) Browse their entire in-store stock from their website for shipment. Porter Square Books (Cambridge) Shop their online store for shipment directly to your home. Storybook Cove (Hanover) Online ordering is available for their inventory, and they also offer themed book bundles and book subscriptions! The Concord Bookshop (Concord) Shop online from their themed book lists and staff picks.

Michigan Brilliant Books (Traverse City) Not only do they offer online ordering, but they also offer a subscription service to get a new book every month that’s been selected by a bookseller based on your reading preferences. Forever Books (St. Joseph) Shop their online store and staff picks for shipment directly to your home. Literati Bookstore (Ann Arbor) They offer online ordering for books to be shipped to your home. Pages Bookshop (Detroit) Online ordering is available, and they also provide a form that allows you to ask a bookseller for a recommendation right from the website! Schuler Books (Grand Rapids) Shop their online store for shipment directly to your home.

Minnesota Birchbark Books (Minneapolis) Order from their inventory online, which specializes in carrying books written by and about Indigenous Americans. Content Bookstore (Northfield) They have a large list of titles available on their website for online ordering. Majors & Quinn Booksellers (Minneapolis) Free shipping on online orders over $45! Moon Palace Books (Minneapolis) Shop from their online store and have your books shipped directly to your home. Next Chapter Booksellers (St. Paul) Order online from their staff recommendations and a wide array of categories. Zenith Bookstore (Duluth) They have a large list of titles available on their website for online ordering. They also offer mystery boxes!

Mississippi Lemuria Books (Jackson) Shop their book lists of selected titles available for online ordering, which includes fiction, nonfiction, limited edition books, and signed books. Turn Row Book Co. (Greenwood) Their online bookstore includes staff picks, signed books, and books about the surrounding region. Violet Valley Bookstore (Water Valley) This queer feminist bookstore has their new and used inventory available online, and also offers book bundles.

Missouri Bliss Books & Wine (Kansas City) This Black woman-owned bookstore provides a large selection of books to order online for shipment to your home. Left Bank Books (St. Louis) Order their new and used books online, and check out their staff picks for more recommendations. The Noir Bookshop (St. Louis) This recently opened Black woman-owned bookstore offers a curated selection of titles by Black authors on their Bookshop.org site, which includes their current in-store inventory.

Skylark Bookshop (Columbia) Shop their online inventory for shipment directly to your home. Subterranean Books (St. Louis) Not only do they offer online ordering, but they also offer a custom book-a-month subscription program! The Novel Neighbor (St. Louis) They also offer mystery boxes and subscription services along with their online inventory available for shipment.

Montana Chapter One Bookstore (Hamilton) They offer online ordering as well as a subscription service. Country Bookshelf (Bozeman) They offer in-town delivery for $1 and standard shipment everywhere else for their online inventory. Fact & Fiction (Missoula) Order online for books to be shipped directly to your home. This House of Books (Billings) Shop their curated list of titles available online for shipment.

Nevada Sundance Books and Music (Reno) Shop a selection of their in-store inventory available for shipment. The Writer’s Block (Las Vegas) Shop their curated lists to order books online and have them shipped to your home.

New Hampshire Bayswater Books (Center Harbor) They offer a curated selection of their inventory on Bookshop.org, which includes indie bestsellers and staff picks. Gibson’s Bookstore (Concord) They offer online ordering for their in-store inventory for shipping. Water Street Bookstore (Exeter) They offer online ordering, with an emphasis on local books and signed books.

New Mexico Bookworks (Albuquerque) Shop a selection of their inventory on their website for delivery.

Collected Works (Santa Fe)

Shop their books available online through staff-curated themed lists.

Red Planet Books & Comics (Albuquerque)

Their books and comics are available for online ordering.

New York Book Are Magic (Brooklyn) They offer online ordering and subscription services for books to be shipped directly to your home. Books of Wonder (Manhattan) Their online selection available for ordering includes new, classic, and rare children’s books. Cafe Con Libros (Brooklyn) This intersectional feminist bookstore releases monthly recommendations on their online storefront for ordering, as well as book club picks, feminist readings, and bestsellers.

Forbidden Planet (Manhattan) Shop their wide array of comics, manga, graphic novels, and merch online! Merritt Bookstore (Millbrook) They offer a massive inventory for online ordering, as well as subscription services. Oblong Books & Music (Millerton and Rhinebeck) They offer online ordering for shipment to your home. Split Rock Books (Cold Spring) They have a large online offering for children’s literature.

The Strand (Manhattan) One of the most well-known independent bookstores in the country also offers the majority of their inventory for online ordering. They also have book subscriptions! The Voracious Reader (Westchester) Order books and more from their online store to be delivered to your home. Yu and Me Books (Chinatown) Opened in December of 2021 by Lucy Yu, this indie bookstore focuses on books that prioritize the stories of immigrants and people of color. It’s the first woman-owned Asian American bookstore in NYC. They have an amazing collection available for ordering online through Bookshop.org.

North Carolina Bookmarks (Winston-Salem) They offer online ordering for their inventory, and also offer fun mystery boxes. City Lights Bookstore (Sylva) Online shipping is as cheap as .99 cents per order! Epilogue (Chapel Hill) They offer online ordering, which includes surprise boxes and blind dates with a book. Malaprop’s (Asheville) Shop online from their book selection, which includes regional picks, staff picks, and blind dates with a book. Quail Ridge Books (Raleigh) They offer a vast online selection for ordering, including signed books, staff picks, mystery boxes, and used and rare books. Read With Me (Raleigh) Free shipping for orders over $50!

North Dakota Ferguson Books (Grand Forks) Purchase their new and used books online. Zandbroz Variety (Fargo) They offer online ordering to be shipped to your home.

Oklahoma Commonplace Books (Oklahoma City) Shop their curated selection of books online. Fulton Street Books and Coffee (Tulsa) This Black woman-owned bookstore features an online storefront that carries staff reading picks, anti-racist books, LGBTQ+ recs, and a reading list on the 1921 Tulsa massacre. Magic City Books (Tulsa) Shop their Bookshop.org themed lists for online ordering. Putnam Six (Enid) Free shipping on orders over $10!

Oregon Annie Bloom’s Books (Portland) Order online for shipping directly to your home. Beach Books (Seaside) Order online for shipping directly to your home. Powell’s (Portland) One of the largest independent bookstores in the country most definitely offers online ordering, with flat-rate shipping at $3.99 no matter how many books you buy! Roundabout Books (Bend) Shop their staff recommendations and other lists for online ordering.

Pennsylvania Book & Puppet Co (Easton) This children’s bookstore allows you to order any items from their store online. City of Asylum Bookstore (Pittsburgh) Order online to have your books shipped directly to your home. Doylestown & Lahaska Bookshops (Doylestown) Free shipping on orders over $50!

Open Book (Philadelphia) While their website ordering system gets worked on, their Bookshop.org site is available for online ordering. Penguin Bookshop (Sewickley) Browse their online bookshop and have your purchases shipped directly to you. Pocket Books (Lancaster) Opened this year, Pocket Books offers online ordering for a selection of books that include queer and feminist historical romances, cozy mysteries, sewing circle reads, and more. They also offer subscription book boxes! Spark Books (Aspinwall) This is a children’s bookstore with online ordering available, as well as subscription services. Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee and Books (Philadelphia) This Black-owned bookstore has a curated selection of titles available on their Bookshop.org site.

Rhode Island Barrington Books (Cranston) They offer online ordering for shipping directly to your home. Island Bound Bookstore (Block Island) They accept orders for books and merchandise online. Twenty Stories (Providence) They offer online ordering for fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and children’s literature. Wakefield Books (Wakefield) They offer online ordering for upcoming releases, staff picks, local authors, and more.

South Dakota Bird Cage Bookstore (Rapid City) This Native American owned and operated bookstore offers online ordering for shipment to your home. Mitzi’s Books (Rapid City) Order books online for either pickup in store or home delivery.

Tennessee Bound Books (Franklin) They have a ton of stuff available for online ordering: books, of course, but also toys, games, bookish swag, and stationery! Burkes Books (Memphis) They offer online ordering for shipment directly to your home. Novel (Memphis) Order books from their online store for home delivery, and if you’re not sure what you want, they also offer a fantastic personal shopper form that you can fill out, and a bookseller will work with you to find your next read — all from the comfort of your own home! Parnassus Books (Nashville) This indie book offers online orders for shipping.

Texas Blue Willow Bookshop (Houston) Shop their staff recommendations online, as well as their book bundles and subscriptions. Call for personal recommendations! Book People (Austin) Order from their online inventory, which includes books on sale, gifts, office supplies, swag, and more. They also offer themed gift boxes! Book Woman (Austin) Order books online and find your next read through their themed book lists and staff picks.

Brazos Bookstore (Brazos) Order online with shipping to your home. Fabled Bookshop (Waco) Order online for shipping to your home: in addition to books, they also offer stationary, games, and bookish merch. Interabang Books (Dallas) They offer online ordering for shipment directly to your home. Kindred Stories (Houston) This bookstore was created to highlight books that amplify diverse stories that feature Black voices and the African diaspora

Utah Dolly’s Bookstore (Park City) Shop online for shipping to your home! The King’s English Bookshop (Salt Lake City) Shop their staff picks online, as well as fun bookish merch, for delivery to your home.

Vermont Bear Pond Books (Montpelier) Order online from curated lists of available offerings and have them shipped directly to you. Everyone’s Books (Brattleboro) Order a curated selection online for home shipment. Next Chapter Bookstore (Barre) Order books online for delivery to your home. The Galaxy Bookshop (Hardwicke) Browse their available genres for online ordering and shipment. The Norwich Bookstore (Norwich) Accepting orders for home delivery from their online inventory, which is updated regularly to reflect what they currently have in stock. Yankee Bookshop (Woodstock) Peruse their online inventory for shipment, which includes recommended lists.

Virginia Bbgb Tales for Kids (Richmond) Shop their book selection online by age group for children’s books to have shipped to your home. Delivery is free within 10 miles of the bookstore. Fountain Bookstore (Richmond) Shop a curated selection of their inventory on through Bookshop.org site. Old Town Books (Alexandria) Shop their store online store for books, games, puzzles, and mystery bags. One More Page Books (Arlington/Falls Church) Order books, games, puzzles, wine and chocolate online for shipping to your home.

Browser’s Bookshop (Olympia)

Order online for books to ship directly to your home. Their ordering system also lets you know exactly what they currently have in stock.

Eagle Harbor Book Co (Bainbridge Island)

Order online for shipping direct to your home from their curated selection of book offerings, which include local authors.

Edmonds Bookshop (Edmonds) Order online for books to ship directly to your home. Elliott Bay Book Company (Seattle) One of the most well-known independent bookstores in the country has a vast selection of books available for online ordering. Griffin Bay Bookstore (Friday Harbor) Order books, puzzles, and more for shipping online or over the phone. King’s Books (Tacoma) Order online for books shipped directly to your home.

Left Bank Books (Seattle) Order online for books shipped directly to your home. Mercer Island Books (Mercer Island) Order through the website for books shipped directly to your home. Open Books (Seattle) Order poetry and other new and used books online for shipping! Secret Garden Books (Seattle) Order for shipping online from their curated selection of staff recommendations.

West Virginia A New Chapter Bookstore (Lewisburg) Shop their online inventory for shipment directly to your home. Wordplay (Wardensville) Shop their curated selection of titles through their Bookshop.org site, which includes Appalachian reads, nonfiction picks, children’s titles, and more.

Wyoming Valley Bookstore (Jackson) Shop their Bookshop.org site for a curated list of book selections that include local Wyoming authors.

Wind City Books (Casper)

Browse a selection of their inventory for home shipment.

If that list wasn’t quite enough, don’t worry: we have more bookstores to peruse!