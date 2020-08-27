Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day 2020 With These Official Online Events

Independent Bookstore Day is coming up this weekend on Saturday, August 29. Unfortunately, celebrations will have to happen virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of events to attend to celebrate independent bookstores across the country.

Independent Bookstore Day’s official website is hosting a number of events over the weekend. It all starts on Friday, August 28 at 4:30 p.m. PDT. Below are some of the events the website is hosting, including links to register for each online event on Zoom, for free.

For a full list of events, see the official Independent Bookstore Day website. For more ideas on how to celebrate virtually, here are four meaningful things you can do from home.