Riot Recommendation: 20 of Your Favorite Books About Impending Catastrophe!
Disaster stories come in all flavors, from action-packed thrillers to gradual descents into doom. Whether we’re careening towards an active volcano or the explosive consequences of a series of bad decisions, we turn to these reads for entertainment, distraction, and perhaps even as cautionary tales. We’ve been in the mood for such a read, so we asked you for your favorite books about impending catastrophe. You gave us everything from hurricanes and floods to alien attacks and crime thrillers; if you too are in the mood for disaster, dive in and enjoy!
Alas, Babylon by Pat Frank
Always North by Vicki Jarrett
American War by Omar El Akkad
Duma Key by Stephen King
The End of the World Running Club by Adrian J. Walker
The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin
Good Omens by Neil Gaiman
The Johnstown Flood by David McCullough
The Last Policeman by Ben H. Winters
Life as We Knew It by Susan Beth Pfeffer
The Lost Book of Adana Moreau by Michael Zapata
Lucifer’s Hammer by Jerry Pournelle and Larry Niven
Night of the Twisters by Ivy Ruckman
On the Beach by Nevil Shute
The Perfect Storm by Sebastian Junger
Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward
The Sparrow by Mary Doria Russell
The Stand by Stephen King
Waiting for the Barbarians by J. M. Coetzee
White Noise by Don DeLillo