Riot Recommendation: 20 of Your Favorite Books About Impending Catastrophe!

Disaster stories come in all flavors, from action-packed thrillers to gradual descents into doom. Whether we’re careening towards an active volcano or the explosive consequences of a series of bad decisions, we turn to these reads for entertainment, distraction, and perhaps even as cautionary tales. We’ve been in the mood for such a read, so we asked you for your favorite books about impending catastrophe. You gave us everything from hurricanes and floods to alien attacks and crime thrillers; if you too are in the mood for disaster, dive in and enjoy!

Alas, Babylon by Pat Frank

Always North by Vicki Jarrett

American War by Omar El Akkad

Duma Key by Stephen King

The End of the World Running Club by Adrian J. Walker

The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin

Good Omens by Neil Gaiman

The Johnstown Flood by David McCullough

The Last Policeman by Ben H. Winters

Life as We Knew It by Susan Beth Pfeffer

The Lost Book of Adana Moreau by Michael Zapata

Lucifer’s Hammer by Jerry Pournelle and Larry Niven

Night of the Twisters by Ivy Ruckman

On the Beach by Nevil Shute

The Perfect Storm by Sebastian Junger

Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward

The Sparrow by Mary Doria Russell

The Stand by Stephen King

Waiting for the Barbarians by J. M. Coetzee

White Noise by Don DeLillo