The moment I read about Aru, I knew she was a kindred spirit. In the first book, she accidentally wakes up The Sleeper, an evil force destined to be her enemy. Soon, she learns that she is a demigod, a reincarnation of one of the five Pandava brothers, but this time, they’re being reincarnated as girls. Prepare yourself for this fantastical adventure full of badass, problem-solving heroines who have a long journey ahead of them. Soneela Nankani gives an all-star performance of this story, as always. The fifth and final book is scheduled to be released in 2022.