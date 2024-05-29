If You Don’t Shelve Your Books By Color, You Don’t Deserve Books

The book as object has evolved from carved stone tablets to papyrus scrolls to leatherbound tomes and clothbound volumes to its final, apex form: the ebook. eBooks are by almost any standard superior to a physical book. You can carry your entire library with you. You can adjust the font style and size to your preference. You can search within the book. They’re waterproof, if you get the right ereader. We now even have ereaders that allow you to highlight and write in the margins of pages — and your notes can easily be exported in one convenient document. You can even sync ebooks with audiobooks, allowing you to read along. With the widespread availability of ebooks, there’s only one advantage to a physical book, and that’s aesthetics. If physical books are essentially decor, then they should be treated as such. That’s why the best way — nay, the only correct way — to display your books is by color.

Photo by Fedor Kozyr on Canva Pro A well-organized library is a beautiful sight. Books are the best way to decorate a space, especially when they're carefully curated. Publishing has acknowledged the physical book's value being mostly aesthetic by investing in collectable editions, especially books with sprayed edges. These editions are meant to be displayed, with many bookish influencers shelving them spine in to better show off those edges. While any collection of books can create a cozy, welcoming atmosphere in a home, there are better and worse ways to display your collection. Alphabetical by author is a common mistake. This makes sense for a reference library, but at that point, an ebook collection is much more efficient. This collection is for aesthetics, and alphabetical order creates a chaotic mix of sizes, colors, and bindings.



Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use A slight improvement is arranging books by size. This creates a little more visual order, but it’s also simplistic. Consider adding more visual interest by increasing and then decreasing book height, creating a wave effect. The obvious choice, though, is to arrange your books in rainbow order. A rainbow-ordered bookcase immediately becomes the focal point of any room. It’s pleasingly organized, but with enough variety to invite a closer look. Photo by Pixelshot on Canva Pro Other acceptable choices can include creating aesthetically pleasing collections, like keeping all the leatherbound volumes together or stacking books in matching piles around the room. Another method is separating books by genre or topic and then ordering them by color within each category — this isn’t as stunning as a full wall of rainbow-ordered books, but it is an improvement over alphabetical order, at least.