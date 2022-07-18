image of three colorful ice cream cones on a magnetic bookmark
Book Fetish

We All Scream for Ice Cream Bookmarks

I’m the opposite of an ice cream snob. I like the nice, fancy stuff as much as I love a store brand and as much as I love a drive through cone. There are, of course, favorites. I’m in Chicagoland and grew up south of the city, so I had access to the beloved institution Rainbow Cone, and now that it’s expanded, I have spent this summer documenting my trips for a cone (if you don’t know the rainbow cone, it’s simple: five seemingly unrelated flavors are all stack on the same cone and it works). My love of ice cream knows no season, but certainly, summer is the time when planning to get ice cream is an event in and of itself. It should be little surprise then that ice cream bookmarks have got my full attention.

Looking for a way to celebrate a favorite sweet treat without dripping it on the pages of your current read? Then look no further. You’ll want to snap up one or two of these fun ice cream bookmarks to hold your place while you’re indulging in your next cone or cup. I’ve pulled together a variety of types of bookmarks, as well as a variety of types of ice cream. You’re welcome!

Delicious Ice Cream Bookmarks

Image of a turtle holding a pink ice cream cone. It is a magnetic bookmark.

Let’s start with this adorable magnetic turtle enjoying an ice cream. $6.

Set of three resin bookmarks, each featuring colorful ice cream treats.

Choose your player among these brightly colored ice cream treat resin bookmarks. $10.

Image of a brightly colored bookmark with colorful ice cream cones

I wouldn’t mind trying each and every one of the bright ice cream cones on this bookmark. $3.

Image of a cross stitched bookmark that features an ice cream cone with several colorful scoops.

Are you the crafty type? Why not make your own ice cream bookmark? This is a cross stitch pattern you’ll be able to download immediately and choose your flavors. $3.

Image of a cross stitch bookmark. Each of the scoops of ice cream is a cat head.

Another take on the DIY cross stitch pattern bookmark is this one. Make yourself an ice cream cone of adorable cats! $4 for the downloadable pattern.

Image of two metal ice cream cone clip bookmarks

These paperclip style ice cream cone bookmarks would be great for your book, as well as any journal or planner you might be using. $6.

Image of a bookmark that has six colorful scoops of ice cream on a cone. Each scoop has a silly face.

The faces on the ice cream scoops here make me smile. $5.

Image of a magnetic bookmark that has a pink scoop of ice cream and a smile.

This lil pink ice cream cone magnetic bookmark is so freaking cute. $5.

Image of a metal bookmark with a long tassel. There is an ice cream cone charm.

This bookmark is simply charming! $14.

Image of ten ice cream cone bookmarks in a variety of colors.

Prefer a set of printable bookmarks? I think these ice cream cone options have something for everyone (these would make a cute gift for your book club!). $3, immediate download.

Image of several book marks in many colors. Each has a pattern of ice cream or popsicle treats.

Whatever your flavor preference, you can snag a corresponding ice cream bookmark in this collection. $3 and up, and you can pick a colorful tassel.

Image of a paperclip style bookmark with an ice cream cone charm.

Are you a fan of paperclip style bookmarks? Snag this sweet ice cream cone bookmark. $6.

Image of magnetic bookmark that is three brightly colored ice cream cones.

Delicious! $5.

Image of two paperclip bookmarks. One has a blue scoop of ice cream and the other has a pink scoop.

Another option for paperclip bookmarks is this set with a pink and a blue scoop of ice cream. $10.

Image of a dark blue fabric bookmark on an open book. It has colorful ice cream treats.

Keep your page marked with this fabric ice cream treat bookmark. $5.

Image of an ice cream sandwich bookmark

Never fear, fans of ice cream sandwiches! You can get a magnetic bookmark of your favorite sweet treat. $4.

Image of a printable ice cream cone bookmarks.

These downloadable, printable bookmarks let you color in your own ice cream cones. This is perfect for adults and for kids. $4.

Image of a metal bookmark with realistic waffle cone charm.

This might be my favorite of the bookmarks here because it looks SO realistic. What a piece of art work! $30.

Copper wire woven bookmark of a single ice cream cone.

Speaking of artistry, this chocolate ice cream cone bookmark is woven out of copper. The cone will peek out of the top of your book when in use. $13.

image of a bookmark that is a corgi wearing blue heart sunglasses and eating an ice cream cone.

Let’s end like we started with a cute animal. This time, we’ve got an embroidered corgi in heart sunglasses enjoying a little strawberry (cherry? raspberry?) cone. $7.

