We All Scream for Ice Cream Bookmarks

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I’m the opposite of an ice cream snob. I like the nice, fancy stuff as much as I love a store brand and as much as I love a drive through cone. There are, of course, favorites. I’m in Chicagoland and grew up south of the city, so I had access to the beloved institution Rainbow Cone, and now that it’s expanded, I have spent this summer documenting my trips for a cone (if you don’t know the rainbow cone, it’s simple: five seemingly unrelated flavors are all stack on the same cone and it works). My love of ice cream knows no season, but certainly, summer is the time when planning to get ice cream is an event in and of itself. It should be little surprise then that ice cream bookmarks have got my full attention.

Looking for a way to celebrate a favorite sweet treat without dripping it on the pages of your current read? Then look no further. You’ll want to snap up one or two of these fun ice cream bookmarks to hold your place while you’re indulging in your next cone or cup. I’ve pulled together a variety of types of bookmarks, as well as a variety of types of ice cream. You’re welcome!

Delicious Ice Cream Bookmarks Let’s start with this adorable magnetic turtle enjoying an ice cream. $6.

Choose your player among these brightly colored ice cream treat resin bookmarks. $10.

I wouldn’t mind trying each and every one of the bright ice cream cones on this bookmark. $3.

Are you the crafty type? Why not make your own ice cream bookmark? This is a cross stitch pattern you’ll be able to download immediately and choose your flavors. $3.

Another take on the DIY cross stitch pattern bookmark is this one. Make yourself an ice cream cone of adorable cats! $4 for the downloadable pattern.

These paperclip style ice cream cone bookmarks would be great for your book, as well as any journal or planner you might be using. $6.

The faces on the ice cream scoops here make me smile. $5.

This lil pink ice cream cone magnetic bookmark is so freaking cute. $5.

Prefer a set of printable bookmarks? I think these ice cream cone options have something for everyone (these would make a cute gift for your book club!). $3, immediate download.

Whatever your flavor preference, you can snag a corresponding ice cream bookmark in this collection. $3 and up, and you can pick a colorful tassel.

Are you a fan of paperclip style bookmarks? Snag this sweet ice cream cone bookmark. $6.

Another option for paperclip bookmarks is this set with a pink and a blue scoop of ice cream. $10.

Keep your page marked with this fabric ice cream treat bookmark. $5.

Never fear, fans of ice cream sandwiches! You can get a magnetic bookmark of your favorite sweet treat. $4.

These downloadable, printable bookmarks let you color in your own ice cream cones. This is perfect for adults and for kids. $4.

This might be my favorite of the bookmarks here because it looks SO realistic. What a piece of art work! $30.

Speaking of artistry, this chocolate ice cream cone bookmark is woven out of copper. The cone will peek out of the top of your book when in use. $13.

Let’s end like we started with a cute animal. This time, we’ve got an embroidered corgi in heart sunglasses enjoying a little strawberry (cherry? raspberry?) cone. $7.

Looking for more cute bookmark options? You’ll love these celestial bookmarks and these food bookmarks. Want to DIY a bookmark? Here’s how to make your own bookmarks in Canva.