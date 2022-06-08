I Let My TikTok For You Page Pick My TBR

Browsing My TikTok For You Page

I know that TikTok filters everything to keep you using the app as long as possible, and I can absolutely confirm this by the books that showed up in my feed (more on that in a sec). For starters, they were books that were already on my radar. I was a bit baffled by this because they hadn’t shown up in my TikTok feed at all before this. Yet they were books I’d Googled not too long ago. Plus, two out of my three picks were fantasy books — one of my favorite genres. So TikTok definitely knows me well.

When I first loaded the app, I got a ton of recommendations by genre or trope that featured 10 or more books in a single video without telling you more about them. I quickly realized that this wasn’t great for my experiment. Because then all the recommendations would come from the exact same video. Plus, they would most likely be very similar books. So I set a little rule for myself. I would use the videos that recommended a single book. I also decided to give myself a certain amount of books I wanted to read for this experiment. The number I settled on was three. So I promised myself that I would read the first three books that popped up in my feed.