Huge Libro.fm Audiobook Sale

In a time of sales, Libro.fm just announced a great one. For a limited time, the site is featuring thousands of audiobooks on sale, with some priced as low as $5. The books that are apart of the sale span genres and include mega bestsellers as well as award-winning books. What’s more, purchases support your local bookstore. Get great discounts through the Libro.fm audiobook sale on audiobooks like:

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros $15

Yellowface by R. F. Kuang $5

The Hurting Kind by Ada Limón $5

Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer $6

Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson $5

How Far the Light Reaches: A Life in Ten Sea Creatures by Sabrina Imbler $10

The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers $5

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu $7

Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell $5

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo $5

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.