Huge Libro.fm Audiobook Sale
In a time of sales, Libro.fm just announced a great one. For a limited time, the site is featuring thousands of audiobooks on sale, with some priced as low as $5. The books that are apart of the sale span genres and include mega bestsellers as well as award-winning books. What’s more, purchases support your local bookstore. Get great discounts through the Libro.fm audiobook sale on audiobooks like:
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros $15
Yellowface by R. F. Kuang $5
The Hurting Kind by Ada Limón $5
Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer $6
Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson $5
How Far the Light Reaches: A Life in Ten Sea Creatures by Sabrina Imbler $10
The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers $5
How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu $7
Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell $5
Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo $5
