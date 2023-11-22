Riot Headline The Best Books of 2023
covers of 4 books from libro.fm's audiobook sale
Huge Libro.fm Audiobook Sale

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In a time of sales, Libro.fm just announced a great one. For a limited time, the site is featuring thousands of audiobooks on sale, with some priced as low as $5. The books that are apart of the sale span genres and include mega bestsellers as well as award-winning books. What’s more, purchases support your local bookstore. Get great discounts through the Libro.fm audiobook sale on audiobooks like:

cover of fourth wing audiobook

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros $15

audiobook cover of Yellowface by R. F. Kuang

Yellowface by R. F. Kuang $5

audiobook cover of The Hurting Kind by Ada Limón

The Hurting Kind by Ada Limón $5

audiobook cover of Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer

Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer $6

audiobook cover of Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson

Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson $5

audiobook cover of How Far the Light Reaches: A Life in Ten Sea Creatures by Sabrina Imbler

How Far the Light Reaches: A Life in Ten Sea Creatures by Sabrina Imbler $10

audiobook cover of The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers

The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers $5

audiobook cover of How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu $7

audiobook cover of Cultish The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell

Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell $5

audiobook cover of Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo $5

