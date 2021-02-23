HOWL’S MOVING CASTLE Gifts That Will Capture Your Heart

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

There’s so many reasons to love Howl’s Moving Castle. From the fantastical plot in the book to the adorable characters depicted in the Studio Ghibli film, this story has collected many fans over the years. If you’ve read the book and watched the movie, you probably noticed the major differences between the two. The book by Diana Wynne Jones includes a wider collection of characters and a plot that is a bit more complex and, dare I say, weird? (The weirder, the better, in my opinion) After all, there is a whole other world included in the book that we never see in the movie. Despite this, the movie keeps many of the characters and major plot points, but packages it in its own unique and charming way. Whether you’ve read the book or watched the movie (or both!), the story has a great deal of sweetness and humor. Either way, I adore them. One way I like to show that adoration is by indulging in some delightful goods that relate to the story. For this post, I’m focusing on Howl’s Moving Castle gifts that go along with the book, rather than the movie.

Don’t worry though, I include a few things from the movie as well!

If you’re like Howl, you’ll probably treasure the lovely earrings or journal I included in this post. If you’re snarky, but a real softie at heart like Calcifer, there’s enough goodies for any lover of the fire demon. And if you’re like Sophie, with a bit more magic than you thought you had, you’ll appreciate some of these practical and pretty gifts.

Like the book, here are 20 gifts that are sure to capture your heart!

Howl’s Moving Castle Goods Fit for Any Witch, Wizard, or Fire Demon

What better way to show your love for the book than with this Howl’s Moving Castle mini book cover keychain?

Look just as stylish as the infamous wizard with these earrings inspired by Howl’s look in the Studio Ghibli film.

For all those lovesick readers and movie watchers that fell for Howl at first sight (or first read), wear your love as a badge of honor with this “Howl Ate my heart” enamel pin.

If you don’t collect or care for enamel pins, enjoy the same design on this “Howl Ate My Heart” bookmark!

A heart may be a heavy burden, but it can feel a bit lighter when reading a book or enjoying the company of loved ones. Keep this “A heart’s a heavy burden” bookmark with your favorite book.

I think we all have a little fire demon in each of us. Announce it to the world with this Calcifer enamel pin.

Want to travel to Kingsbury? Porthaven? Or maybe Howl’s home in Wales? Get inspired to dive into other worlds with this beautiful Magic Door Journal.

You may have seen Howl’s Home candle, but what about this Calcifer candle? Enjoy this unique candle that will make you feel like you have your very own fire demon.

Get your own taste of Howl’s heart with Calcifer’s Hearty Tea Blend. Perfect to pair with the Calcifer candle above.

Read your favorite quotes from the book while you sip on your morning coffee or tea with this Howl’s Moving Castle Quote Mug from Teepublic.

He’s dramatic, careless, and a bit of a coward, but it’s somehow endearing! Right? I’ll never get over how many people love this character (myself included). Show your love for him on your car, window, or wall with this Howl decal.

For those who may fancy the Witch of the Waste over Sophie or Howl, hang up this elegant Witch of the Waste art print from Society6.

Although I love the cute animated version of the beloved fire demon, I do appreciate this Calcifer art print that resembles the description in the book.

I’m really loving this unique Howl’s Moving Castle art print from Society6.

Embrace your inner wizard or witch with this cute Calcifer sticker. On Etsy, it’s titled “Flame Boy” and I honestly can’t think of a better nickname.

Ever wanted to catch a falling star like Howl? Capture the moment with this Falling Star sticker.

Based on chapter 9, this illustration depicts the scene when Sophie and Michael go to the marshes to catch a falling star. This lovely illustration of chapter 9 can be purchased and downloaded. This Etsy shop also sells a few other illustrations inspired by the book.

If you love cute things, then you’re in luck with these Kawaii Howl’s Moving Castle Tote Bags.

For those who produce green slime when they get moody over hair dye, here’s Howl’s Journey Bath Salts to make you feel and smell extra magical.

I know the music is solely tied to the lovely film, BUT whenever I hear this magical theme, I want to read the book and find more books to read. It just gets me in the whimsical-book-loving-mood. If you’re like me, then you’ll love this Handmade Howl’s Moving Castle Merry Go Round of Life Theme Music Box. Choose from 10 different images for the cover (but this one’s my favorite!)

