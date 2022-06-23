How to Start a BookTok

4. Follow some BookTokers

Book Riot has some good lists of recommended people to follow; you might also want to search for your favourite local indie bookstore, bookish podcast, or even bookstagrammer or booktuber — chances are, they’re there. From their accounts, you can see who they’re following and click around and see if there’s anyone you’re interested in. But there’s no need to follow too many people — and TikTok will flag you as a spammer if you do too much following too quickly. What you’re doing here is training the algorithm. At the top of the page, you’ll see that you can toggle between the FYP and Following. Hit “following” and spend some time there, interacting with the bookish accounts you’ve just followed. It won’t take the algorithm too long to start serving you mostly if not exclusively book content on your For You Page after that.

It’ll also give you an idea of what trends and sounds people are using to post about books. If you come across a sound you like and want to try using, hit the round icon at the very bottom of the screen and then “add to favorites.” That way, when you go to add a sound of your own to a video, it’ll be one of the ones available to you. It’s a great way to hop onboard trends and also to get ideas for what to post.