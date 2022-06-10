How to Run A Successful ComiCon in Your Library

I recently ran another ComiCon in my school library. I haven’t done it in a while due to Covid restrictions. Therefore I was nervous that it wouldn’t work out or that perhaps students wouldn’t show up, mainly because I ran it on a Saturday.

I’ve written before about the important role comics have in literacy, and I wanted to showcase comics for the students in a big way.

I was very excited to see it become a huge success. While yes I was exhausted, as I ran it entirely on my own, but the students had a lot of fun and I was very pleased with how smoothly it all came together. When I was in high school we had nothing like this, so my goal was to create something that 13-year-old me would have wanted to attend. Running an event like this is a gamble, but in my opinion, if you do some solid planning, promote the event, and have fun with it, your library ComiCon will be a big success.