To Video or Not to Video

I currently do not use video when I play Dungeons and Dragons online. There’s no real reason for it, if I’m being honest. It’s just the way that I’ve run it since day one, and I’ve just carried on that way. If the other players decided they wanted to be on camera, I’d be fine with it. Some players prefer to see the facial expressions and gestures of the players to fully comprehend their actions and intentions. It’s up to what you and your players are comfortable with.

Here are some sites and apps you can use to play Dungeons and Dragons online:

Roll20 is probably the most popular site for playing D&D online. What’s great is that it is free for its basic use, and that is often enough for most people. It has a built-in video and chat function, so everything is there to use, including a built-in character creation tool. In my opinion, there is a fairly large learning curve, and even after four years of using it, I could still learn more.

However, it is a lot of fun and can really make your game come alive. You can import existing D&D modules, games, homebrews, and characters into the system to ensure you and your players get the most out of your session.