How to Make Your Reading Nook Feel Like a Coffee Shop

Carolina Ciucci is a teacher, writer and reviewer based in the south of Argentina. She hoards books like they’re going out of style. In case of emergency, you can summon her by talking about Ireland, fictional witches, and the Brontë family. Twitter: @carolinabeci View All posts by Carolina Ciucci

Readers can typically read anywhere, but coffee shops are high on the list of We Would Live Here If It Were Free. Alas, coffee shops have the unfortunate habit of expecting money in exchange for coffee, baked goods, and people walking around asking if you need anything else (weird, I know). So if you love reading in coffee shops as much as I do, but also don’t have an unlimited budget to spend every day in one, then you will just have to get creative with how you decorate your reading nook. In other words, you’ll have to turn your reading nook into your very own coffee shop. Caffeinated beverages optional.

I define “reading nook” loosely. For some, it will be a reading corner. For others, a whole private library complete with built-in bookshelves and Beauty and the Beast-like ladders. But whatever the size, you can add a few key items to give it the vibe of your favorite coffee shop. Of course, the specific decor will vary: I lean towards smaller, cozy coffee shops with lots of wooden furniture and plants. Perhaps you prefer something more industrial or modern. But whatever the specifics, the general elements remain. Let’s break it down.

Comfy Chairs are a Must Padded armchair This gorgeous armchair boasts a seat and backrest padded in sponge. You’ll be so comfortable you’ll never want to leave — and unlike with a real coffee shop, you won’t have to. $600

Christopher Knight Home armchair With this Christopher Knight Home armchair, you might feel like you’re not only in a coffee shop, but also in an episode of Mad Men. $200

Don’t Forget the Table Side table Side table in this case, as reading nooks are more often than not on the smaller side. But between the gorgeous design and beautiful material, you’ll find that this is all you need. $300+

Can’t Have a Coffee Shop Without a Coffeemaker SOWTECH espresso machine Now, this is your reading nook, not your kitchen, so you need something compact and practical. This SOWTECH espresso machine will hit the spot. $50

Tea set for one Do you love coffee shops but despise coffee? Fear not. This adorable Sass & Belle Blue Willow Tea Set For One will make your reading nook feel a million times more luxurious than any actual coffee shop. $23

Ambiance Lighting All the Way Standing lamp No coffee shop worthy of its name will have harsh overhead lighting. Try this lovely Coucrek standing lamp to make your reading experience extra cozy. $30

Fairy lights Or what about going that extra step toward magic and getting some fairy lights? $10

Coffee Cart? Coffee Cart Coffee cart If you have the room, I definitely suggest that you get a coffee cart/coffee station. This beauty has room for all your beverage-drinking, snack-eating needs. $40

Coffee bar Now, you need to organize your coffee cart. This coffee bar is pretty much perfect. $26

Sign Us Up for a Personalized Sign Personalized coffee sign Have you always dreamed of having your very own coffee shop? With this personalized sign, you’ll get all the satisfaction and none of the drawbacks. $18+

There you have it! You can now turn your reading nook into a coffee shop just for you. If you’d like other decor styles, however, I’ve got you.