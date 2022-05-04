I am thrilled to tell you all the best ways to find book deals. I have never met someone who does not enjoy a good deal, and readers are no different. Being an avid book lover and book buyer, I have found a few ways to save some money over time.

Finding a book deal is always a rush. The best book deals, sales, and bargains are not always easy to find, especially with all the websites out there to look through. I can confirm, however, that they are out there waiting for you to find them. Book deals are their own breed of sale and as a reader, you feel like you are in the know when you find them. Ultimately, the tricks you pick up as a book buyer help you save time and money looking for what you want in the future.

Between finding the best cheap books online to general deals, other experts at Book Riot have already tried their hand at finding ways to buy books without breaking your monthly budget. It is now up to me to give it a go. I want to help you spend less on books, and so I have created a bit of a book buyer’s toolbox for the bargain book buyer. From buying new books to used books, the deals are out there, and it is up to you (or me, in this case) to find them. I would like to present to you my curated list of 15 of the best ways to find book deals.

How To Find New Book Deals 1. Sign up for Book Riot’s Book Deals Newsletter Listen, we have a bit of home-field advantage here, but Book Riot’s Book Deals Newsletter is an excellent place to find discount books. The tagline is, “We scour the internet. You save on books.” for a reason. Book buying specialists at Book Riot have perfected the art of finding places where books are up to 80% off. It is an easy newsletter that sends you your deals directly without any fuss.

2. Check the deals at your Independent Bookstore Check with your local indie for their book deals and sales. Stores like Washington DC’s East City Bookshop have a bargain books section. Other small bookstores like Newburyport MA’s Jabberwocky Books have a new but slightly hurt book section and a yellow dot sale, with 40% off books every few months. Although not all independent bookstores have sales or bargain sections, I highly encourage visitors to see if they do.

Book Deals Newsletter Sign up for our Book Deals newsletter and get up to 80% off books you actually want to read. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

3. If you like romance, go to Harlequin Seriously, Harlequin’s website has wild book deals. Their deals page does not play around with discounts and coupon codes. The subscription service they offer, Harlequin Plus, is $14.99 a month for free shipping, unlimited access to the ebook library, and up to six books a month. Also, Harlequin’s My Rewards program is a hidden gem. Romance readers who like Harlequin may be happy to hear you can receive free print and ebooks when you submit your receipts of Harlequin books to their reward program. Even if you feel like you don’t buy Harlequin books, they also have imprints like Mira Books, Carina Press, and Inkyard Press among many others, so I would recommend giving the website a try.

4. Looking for audiobook deals? Try Chirp Chirp offers impressive audiobook deals on their website and in their newsletters. If you are an audiobook fan and want to try something new, Chirp might just have what you are looking for.

5. Sign up for HapperCollin’s service Book Perk Bookperk is HarperCollin’s way of delivering daily deals and giveaways to readers for free. Most of the book deals are less than $2 with print, ebooks, and audiobook deals. It is a newsletter worth the sign-up that will save you money if you are a frequent book buyer.

6. Big Box Stores have sales too, so check Barnes & Noble or Books-A-Million Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million have book sales in their physical stores and online with stellar discounts. Barnes & Noble does not mess around with their sales these days. Their in-person book deals are impressive, their coupons and deals page is always updating with new sales, and they often offer random coupon codes if you visit their website on or around a given holiday. Also, BAM has a bargain books section and a sale section that always offers good book deals. Big box stores really deliver when it comes to book deals.

7. If you need more ebook deals, sign up for BookBub’s newsletter Bookbub’s newsletter is the perfect place to find personalized book deals based on your favorite genres. The ebook deals are impressively consistent and curated. If you are looking to receive regular (and affordable) ebook recommendations, Bookbub is the place to go.

8. Check your local Dollar Tree Listen, the Dollar Tree sells an odd selection of very specific books, but if you are in a dollar tree anyways, I would recommend browsing their book section to see if they have anything you like. I promise the book deal will be significant.

9. Sign up for your favorite author’s newsletters I do not have any fun links for this recommendation because there would be too many. If you have a favorite author or a group of favorite authors, I highly recommend finding their website and signing up for their newsletter. Many authors give information for upcoming deals on their books and other fan-curated information.

How To Find Used Book Deals 10. Think inside the box with Books by the Foot If you are looking for a mystery book box I would recommend the subject box from Books by the Foot. For around $30 you can receive around 70 used books in different genre categories. While the website was initially created for interior designers, the genre boxes offer an option for people who want to dig around backlist mass-market paperbacks. I would recommend splitting the box with a book club or a group of friends and taking what you are interested in.

11. Check Thriftbooks deals Thriftbooks is always a good go-to for used paperbacks, and their deals section is always impressively cheap. They advertise that their used books start as low as $3.59, so there is really no going wrong.

12. Try The Reader-to-Reader Platform, PangoBooks While we are on the online used book train, we must mention PangoBooks as well. Some of the writers at Book Riot have been using the site for a while to clear their shelves. Their goal is to connect readers who want to buy and sell their books. As a result, the titles are being sold at a fair price.

13. Find your neighborhood Library Book sale Check-in with your local library or their website to see when they have a book sale. Every library will have its own rates, but in my experience, you can buy most books for $2 a piece at the most. Some even have a $1-5 flat fee for a bag of books. Others will have a shelf available where they are always selling used books. I cannot recommend it more, especially if you are a fan of browsing.

14. Check your local thrift store or Goodwill Thrift stores, estate sales, and flea markets are all great places to find cheap used books. Goodwill can be a great place to find used books and I was surprised to find it has a website. Used books are bound to be cheaper than new copies, but if you are looking to find a deal, these are some great places to check.

15. Don’t forget to visit used bookstores This is not much of a life hack. It is just a reminder that used bookstores can stock some seriously cheap books. Also, if you are looking to sell your books, many give coupons or more money back for store credit than a cash payout. From trendy small shops in cities to sprawling book warehouses, used bookstores are ready and waiting for you to visit and sample their book deals.

Book deals, sales, and bargains can be difficult to find, so having a list of ideas in your back pocket or bookmarks bar is always a useful tool. And, like I always say, “A book buyer’s tool belt can never be too full.” Collecting these 15 tips is a labor of love that changes over time as book websites rise and fall, deals change, and people find new ways of connecting to readers. That is to say, the above tips are subject to change, but for now, I hope these tools can help you find the best book deals you possibly can.