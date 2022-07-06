Stacks on the Beach: How to Achieve the Ideal Beach Reading Day

Research Your Beach

This may seem obvious, but every beach is different. Knowing what to expect at your beach will help you achieve a fun day. You need to make sure the beach is open to the public, in case it has seasonal availability or only allows swimming during hours with lifeguards on duty, etc. Beaches that are on lakes can have closures due to high water levels or toxic algae blooms (gross, but we can’t all live in Fiji, can we?). Many beaches, including the one at my local state recreation area, require a fee to access them. I purchase an annual pass to my state park system, so I can go to the beach as often as I like. It’s important to know how parking or public transit works at your beach, so look into that. Similarly, you’ll want to know what facilities are available or nearby, like drinking water, restrooms, showers, and barbecues/grills, so you can plan accordingly.

The beach is a great place to read Catherine the Great’s biography.

Also pay attention to special rules. Some beaches don’t allow dogs, for example. Some have rules about what kinds of floats are allowed. Many have rules about whether and where fires are allowed. Glass typically isn’t allowed, so bring canned beverages. Some beaches are clothing-optional or have clothing-optional sections. I, for one, like to know whether I’m expecting to see strangers’ naked butts on a given day. There are important safety considerations, too. It’s generally unwise to swim alone at a beach with no lifeguards, for example. If you’re at a beach with strong tides and currents, know how those work. And hilariously, at my local beach, we have to be on the lookout for black vultures, because they apparently enjoy damaging cars. Who says the Midwest is boring?