65 years after How the Grinch Stole Christmas was published, and 31 years after Theodor Geisel aka Dr. Seuss’s death, it’s getting a sequel: How the Grinch Lost Christmas. It’s set a year after the original book, and the Grinch is determined to prove he now knows the true meaning of Christmas. When he doesn’t win the Christmas Crown, he almost turns his back on the holiday — before Cindy Lou Who reminds him it’s not about winning.

The sequel is written by Alastair Heim and illustrated by Aristides Ruiz. Both have worked on previous books in the Cat in the Hat’s Learning Library series; Ruiz has been illustrating the series for 20 years.

Susan Brandt, the President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said about the sequel,

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is one of the most beloved holiday celebration books of all time. Adding to that legacy with a sequel is a process we have carefully considered, and we love what the author and illustrator have created. We feel it will be yet another heartwarming piece of Seussian literature that will help families around the world grow their hearts three more sizes as they celebrate the holidays for decades to come.”

How the Grinch Lost Christmas by Alastair Heim and Aristides Ruiz releases September 5, 2023.

