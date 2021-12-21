Quiz: How Well Do You Know Dr. Seuss’s HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

“You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch…you really are a heel!” Every year on the night of Thanksgiving I change my cell phone’s ring tone to a clip from the classic 1966 animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’s biting critique of commercialism, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Grinch is one of my all-time favorite characters, and I never miss a chance to rewatch the TV adaptation (the 2000 film starring Jim Carrey doesn’t quite measure up to my Grinch standards) whenever it’s on. When How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is on, I’m watching it. But what I love even more is the Dr. original picture book by Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

In this book, we see the origins story of a character who has become a ubiquitous symbol of grumpiness and resentment. And admit it, who hasn’t felt like the Grinch during the holiday season, with its endless emphasis of money and family, two areas that are stressful for many? The Grinch embodies everyone who has ever felt less than cheery about Christmas. And you know what? That’s totally fine. We need the Grinch to be a proxy for our own hangups, frustrations, and pain. When the Grinch grows his heart at the end of the book, it shows that holiday era stress is real but something you can tackle and that you can still find joy in the season.

With that in mind, this quiz tests your knowledge of Dr. Seuss’s picture book How the Grinch Stole Christmas!. How well do you know the Grinch? Think you can get a perfect score? Try this How the Grinch Stole Christmas! trivia quiz now.