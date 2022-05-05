Here’s the New Trailer for Game of Thrones Spin-Off House of the Dragon

Winter is coming. Or rather, fire. By way of dragons.

House of the Dragon is set hundreds of years before Game of Thrones, and follows the civl war the dragon-riding Targaryen family destroyed itself and Westeros with.

The trailer opens with Princess Rhaenrya Targaryen looking out as Corlys Velaryon, known as “The Sea Snake,” ponders “What is this brief, mortal life?… if not the pursuit of legacy?”

Leaders of the Houses Stark, Velaryon, and Baratheon are seen pledging their allegiance to Targaryen King Viserys and his named heir.

The only issue is that his heir is Princess Rhaenrya.