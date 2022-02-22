Quiz: Warm Up This Winter With Your Next Hot Romance Read

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Right now, people all over the northern hemisphere are under the winter siege of arctic blasts and polar temps. Snow sweeps through the land, burying homes and sending people indoors to survive against the brutal weather conditions that characterize winter. What better way to melt the cold than by reading a steamy romance novel? And in winter, staying warm is not only a suggestion but a life-and-death necessity. So consider this quiz your permission to burrow down, make some cocoa or tea, and snuggle in on the couch or in your favorite reading chair with a great romance story.

These new and recent romance reads are your ticket to visiting a warmer climate, or, at the very least, one not submerged under blankets of snow. The best romance books transport readers, operating as an escape from the humdrum of life and into big feels driven by swoonworthy love stories. And that definitely carries true for serving up hot tales that will have you reaching for a fan in the dead of winter. From exciting debuts to new books by your favorite romance authors, you’ll get a suggestion of what romance book to read next. Whether you’re new to the genre or a long-time romance fan, there’s a book for you in this quiz.

Possible Answers

Cheer Up: Love and Pompoms by Crystal Frasier and Val Wise This adorbs YA graphic novel by Crystal Frasier and Val Wise with a queer romance at its heart is cute and unputdownable. Set in the world of a high school cheerleading team, Cheer Up sees Annie and her former bestie BeeBee repair their fraught friendship…and fall for each other.

Hana Khan Carries On by Uzma Jalaluddin You’ve Got Mail fanatics will enjoy Hana Khan Carries On, Uzma Jalaluddi’s enemies-to-lovers romance. Hana Khan’s family-owned restaurant is already struggling when Aydin opens a rival business. Hana takes out her frustrations on her anonymously hosted podcast and solicits advice from a long-standing listener who offers to help. Little do they know the connection they share…

The Heart Principle by Helen Hoang Anna Sun’s violin performance goes viral on YouTube, and with it so do the pressures to live up to that moment. Then it gets worse…Anna’s boyfriend demands an open relationship before they get married, an arrangement Anna’s not okay with at all. Then Anna changes her mind and seeks fleeting connections with a series of one-night stands. But when she meets hunky Quan Diep, a tattooed bad-boy who drives a motorcycle, neither of them wants to let go. Helen Hoang delivers another must-read romance with The Heart Principle.

How to Find a Princess by Alyssa Cole This queer retelling of the Anastasia story by romance legend Alyssa Cole sees investigator Beznaria Chetchevaliere charged with tracking down long lost Princess Makeda Hicks and bringing her into proper royal life. But neither of them were counting on the steamy chemistry between them…

A Lot Like Adiós by Alexis Daria When they were teens, Michelle and Gabriel shared a mutual attraction that faded when Gabe fled the Bronx after he turned 18. Now Gabe is back to open a new celebrity gym, building off his successful business in LA. Unable to avoid each other, graphic designer Michelle gets pulled into the marketing team for the gym. Will they finally act on their chemistry? Or love from afar yet again? You’ll devour this toe-curling romance from Alexis Daria.

Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly Dahlia is kind of a klutz and eagerly abandoning a dead-end life back home when she enters the cutthroat culinary competition Chef’s Special. London Parker makes history as the first nonbinary contestant on the show. When things heat up between Dahlia and London, their food isn’t the only thing that sizzles in this queer romance from Anita Kelly.

The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood A doctoral candidate studying biology, Olive is determined to prove to her best friend that she can handle a romance. Olive takes her love life into her hands and kisses dreamy asshole Adam Carlsen, a professor and rising star. Adam agrees to be Olive’s fake boyfriend, but it’s not long before these enemies discover their alliance is built on more than subterfuge. You won’t want to put this love story by Ali Hazelwood down.

The Passing Playbook by Isaac Fitzsimons Facing bullying after he transitions, 15-year-old Spencer starts fresh at a liberal-leaning private school where he joins the soccer team and finds great success. But when he swoons for his ultra-Christian teammate Justice, everything suddenly gets a lot more complicated. Isaac Fitzsimons’s novel is a satisfying read with a winning protagonist you’ll root for to find love.

