Horror Webcomics To Read This Halloween

Planning to celebrate Halloween with some horror this year? Look no further than these eight horror webcomics you can read for free online this October. Reading webcomics is a great way to support indie creators and up-and-coming comics posting their wok online on site like Tapas and WebToon. Even better? You can sort through webcomics by genre, so if you’re in a mood for, say, some serious frights, you can search through some of the most popular horror comics they have to offer. It’s easy to explore and subscribe to different comics, whether you want to read the whole thing right now or save it for later. You’ll even be notified of updates so that you can follow along as the story is created.

To get you started, I’ve pulled together a selection of horror webcomics (some complete, some still in progress) ranging from the playful to the much more sinister. There are eldritch monsters and dangerous cults, werewolves, vampires, and haunted woods. In short, all sorts of nightmares in the making. Go ahead, dip your toes in the water. Just don’t dive in too deep, or you might just find some monsters waiting for you below the surface.

Curse of the Eel by Jorge Santiago Jr. Summoning a Cthulhu-like eel creature is bound to change anyone’s life, and probably not for the better. When just that happens to goth teen Connie, she finds herself wrapped up in danger and the machinations of a dark cult. Read it online or snag a copy of the first and second volume here.

Don’t Linger in Dark Corners by Dylan B. Caleho A young boy passes a wolfman lurking under a dark bridge in his hometown, and despite his attempts to stay away, their lives become inexplicably intertwined. You can read it online for free or get a physical copy here.

Obelisk by Ashley McCammon This is a gothic horror webcomic set in 1908 New York. It follows Evelyn Reuter who, while sorting through the inheritance her father left behind, meets a beautiful vampire shopkeeper offering her a relief from the inescapable grief.

When the Darkness Presses by Emily Carroll A strange and creepy webcomic from Emily Carroll about a woman housesitting for a family, haunted by the sounds she hears — or dreams she hears — at night. It plays with the webcomic format in really fascinating and innovative ways. This is one comic (as with a number of Carroll’s work) that simply wouldn’t work as well in any other form.

Paranormal Protocol by Jay (Tacodemuerte) In 1970s New York City, evil is stalking the streets, and it’s up to recently promoted parking enforcers to figure out what behind all these gruesome murders. It’s a ’70s horror comedy; what more could you ask for?

Golden Hour by Kai Lysander Being a mortal in love with a demon can get a bit tricky, especially when your soul is on the line. But when a fallen angel offers a trade — a soul for a soul — the disgraced priest at the center of Golden Hour might just have found his solution. What’s a damned man got to lose? This psychological horror webcomic follows a disgraced priest, his demon lover, and a fallen angel. Do you really need to know anything else? It’s a fun, surreal LGBTQ horror webcomic with stunning artwork.

The Last Halloween by Abby Howard An episodic horror webcomic, The Last Halloween is about a 10-year old girl named Mona who believes her Halloween can’t get any worse without so much as a horror movie to watch. But then a monster shows up in her living room and she suddenly finds herself on a quest to stop billions of monsters from making this the last Halloween ever.

Nothing is Forgotten by Ryan Andrews In this wordless black-and-white webcomic, a boy runs off to the woods after his father’s funeral. Strange eyes peer out of the darkness, and even after he’s rescued, he can’t forget the strange horrors he’s seen. But will returning to the woods answer his questions or simply bring up more mysteries?

