30 Spooky, Cute, & Downright Gross Horror Leggings For Fans
I am an unapologetic Halloween person. My husband proposed to me on a moonlit horse-drawn hayride on Halloween night 2003. I was dressed as a skunk and he as a bear. I have a tattoo of a pumpkin patch on my lower back. I live for this time of year. So I must admit that of all the insignificant losses due to COVID, this one hurts the most. We will likely not be able to trick-or-treat this year and as I don’t fancy hosting a superspreader event, the idea of a Halloween party is entirely out. So, since it looks like we’ll all be spending yet another fun-filled evening on our couches, might as well make it festive! To keep in the spirit of the season (of the witch), why not change out of your daytime leggings (please, I know you haven’t worn real pants since sometime in mid-March) and into some cute and creepy horror leggings!
Cozy up in leggings with some of our favorite horror icons, wrap yourself in a blanket, and settle down with a good horror movie or book (and that bowl of candy that is now officially all for you)!
Horror Leggings Based On Books
Mary Shelley Frankenstein Leggings
H.P. Lovecraft Cthulhu Leggings
Stephen King Book Cover Leggings
Bram Stoker’s Dracula Leggings
Horror Leggings Based on Movies
Vintage Horror Movie Character Leggings
Various Horror Movie Character Leggings
1950s Horror Movie Poster Leggings
Friday the 13th Crystal Lake Leggings
Rocky Horror Picture Show Leggings
General Horror Leggings
Creepy Vintage Toy Print Leggings
And for those readers who are not fans of the horror genre or who are interested in what to wear the rest of the year, check out Bookish Leggings for Classics Lovers, Comics Readers, and General Literary Folks by my lovely fellow contributor, Patricia Elzie-Tuttle!