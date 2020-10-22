I am an unapologetic Halloween person. My husband proposed to me on a moonlit horse-drawn hayride on Halloween night 2003. I was dressed as a skunk and he as a bear. I have a tattoo of a pumpkin patch on my lower back. I live for this time of year. So I must admit that of all the insignificant losses due to COVID, this one hurts the most. We will likely not be able to trick-or-treat this year and as I don’t fancy hosting a superspreader event, the idea of a Halloween party is entirely out. So, since it looks like we’ll all be spending yet another fun-filled evening on our couches, might as well make it festive! To keep in the spirit of the season (of the witch), why not change out of your daytime leggings (please, I know you haven’t worn real pants since sometime in mid-March) and into some cute and creepy horror leggings!

Cozy up in leggings with some of our favorite horror icons, wrap yourself in a blanket, and settle down with a good horror movie or book (and that bowl of candy that is now officially all for you)!

The Fright Stuff Newsletter The latest and greatest from the world of horror Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Horror Leggings Based On Books

The Raven Leggings

Edgar Allan Poe Cat Leggings

Mary Shelley Frankenstein Leggings

Mary Shelley Leggings

H.P. Lovecraft Cthulhu Leggings

H.P. Lovecraft Dagon Leggings

Stephen King Book Cover Leggings

The Shining Twins Leggings

Bram Stoker’s Dracula Leggings

The Exorcist Leggings

Horror Leggings Based on Movies

Jason Voorhees Leggings

Vintage Horror Movie Character Leggings

Michael Myers Leggings

Various Horror Movie Character Leggings

1950s Horror Movie Poster Leggings

Monster Mash Leggings

Here’s Johnny! Leggings

Friday the 13th Crystal Lake Leggings

Vintage Horror Movie Leggings

Titans of Horror Leggings

Rocky Horror Picture Show Leggings

General Horror Leggings

Skeleton Leggings

Blood Spatter Leggings

Ouija Board Leggings

Bloody Handprint Leggings

Creepy Vintage Toy Print Leggings

Horror Icons Leggings

Doll Head Leggings

White Skull Print Leggings

Spiderweb Leggings

And for those readers who are not fans of the horror genre or who are interested in what to wear the rest of the year, check out Bookish Leggings for Classics Lovers, Comics Readers, and General Literary Folks by my lovely fellow contributor, Patricia Elzie-Tuttle!